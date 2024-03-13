Bazball is in need of a reboot as the English cricket sideshow series two begins

Sign up for our free sports newsletter for the latest on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up for our free sports email for all the latest news

England were never expected to win. England was never meant to win. And now that they haven't won, it's a disaster.

In part they were victims of their own success. The Hyderabad miracle shifted the goalposts of what could be expected from this team, from a place where winning a single Test in India, who had lost just three Tests of their last 46 at home. , would be considered an achievement, one where England dared to dream of winning three out of five and instead lost the remaining four.

The problem for England is that the magnitude of the defeat in Dharamsala, by one innings and 65 runs, was such that the tone of the series has changed. England had chances to win in Vizag, Rajkot and especially Ranchi. But instead of these instances being seen as 50-50 flashpoints, they now look like the moments when England simply couldn't hold on any longer. Parity was not equality; parity was England at their best and India with gears to step into.

England held on to India's coattails until day three of the fourth Test in Ranchi. And then they fell. All sporting events involve sliding door moments, what-ifs and questions. But in Ranchi, with a first innings lead of 176 runs and only three Indian wickets remaining, England were as close to home as you can be without putting your key in the door.

From then on, India's last three wickets combined for 130 runs, before England lost all ten of them for 145. Instead of going 2-2 to Dharamsala, the first time in 29 years that a five-match series had reached its final achieved at With two wins apiece, England had to lick their wounds and take another beating for their troubles before they could go home.

Ben Stokes led the frustration over the defeat in Dharamsala (AFP via Getty)

It is the cruelty of the five-match series that defeats are exaggerated. No one else has played a five-Test series in India this century. So instead of leaving with their heads held high at 2-1 or 3-1, England went back into the fire and saw the scale of the defeat exaggerated and amplified. If you had to fight Mike Tyson you would rather do three rounds than five, but it's the breaks.

England have now lost seven of their last 12 Test matches. When faced with the two best teams in the world, they failed to beat Australia at home and lost convincingly to India. Neither are disastrous results, but both are a shock to the all-conquering, all-consuming Bazball mentality of a year ago, where the team could do no wrong.

Brendon McCullum recognizes that too. In his most candid media interaction since taking the job, he admitted the need for adjustments, the need to be smarter with public messaging and the idea of ​​balancing the strongest XI for a given match with getting of cricket to people who they see as investments for the whole world. future.

The language around the group is already changing. Gone are Ben Duckett's tongue-in-cheek comments that the more the merrier when it comes to how much England want to chase, and so are the hyper-positive assessments of the support staff when they are laid out in front of the media after a chastisement. play. It's all well and good saying that your three-year-old's painting is great, and sticking it on the fridge is less endearing when the kid is 26 and keeps tinkering.

There is no doubt that the Bazball duo will remain at the helm (Getty)

Bazball isn't over yet. It's just not new anymore. The last two years will be remembered by cricket fans as a beautiful fever dream, but to create more memories, England must win again.

I think as long as we're willing to put our hands up and say we need to adjust some of those things, McCullum said after the Dharamsala defeat. Never throw away what we have done so far because those are the beliefs and methods we have, but you must also keep improving.

In other words: stick to the process, but refine the method. McCullum is halfway through a four-year contract that runs until the end of the 2025-2026 Ashes. The defeat in Dharamsala marked the halfway point of his term, and he is currently not expected to renew. Things can change, of course. But four years is a long time in any job.

Stokes and McCullum had 13 Test matches to build on for the big Ashes home and India away series. They now have 13 before those opponents spin in reverse, with India touring England in 2025 and the away Ashes starting in November that year.

The dullest, yet most realistic take on this series is that cricketing nature was just doing its job and all English problems will sort themselves out. India is better than England. And so India defeated England. England are better than the West Indies and Sri Lanka who are touring this summer. And they will (most likely) beat them. Crisis resolved. Problems averted. Are we not good at cricket?

Jonny Bairstow's 100th Test could be his last for England (Getty)

The question, however, is who will be part of those expected victories. The England batters will remain the same, with Harry Brook likely to return at number 5. The questions exist from number 7 onwards. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes have battled for the gloves in recent years. The former the better hitter, the latter the better gloveman. For the first time, McCullum did not rule out the arrival of a third party to take on that role, with Durham's Ollie Robinson and Surrey's Jamie Smith waiting in the wings. There is a very real chance that we have seen both Bairstow and Foakes in the English whites for the last time.

There will also be changes in the bowling department. Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley have been cleared to challenge Jack Leach for the role of England's No.1 spinner and McCullum all but guaranteed a debut for uncapped pace bowler Gus Atkinson over the summer. The bowling unit is undoubtedly going to change and possibly dramatically so. And unless you need reminding, James Anderson is 41. He can't go on forever and his hold on being England's undisputed first seamer is not as strong as it once was with just 15 wickets in his last eight Tests.

This series will live long in the memory for two things. An example of India's dominance and superiority, with only a miraculous Ollie Pope innings the difference between 4-1 and 5-0. And what could have been with England, three wickets away from 2-2 in Dharamsala and possibly history. These are two completely different conclusions. But they are both true.

England were never expected to win. England was never meant to win. And now that they haven't won, they'll probably be fine if changes are made along the way. We all watched and enjoyed the first series of Bazball. Now it's time for season two.