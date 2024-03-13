American Football Announces LP1 25th Anniversary Shows (BV Presale for NYC)





American football celebrates the 25th anniversary of their classic, highly influential debut album with several US shows. They'll stop in NYC, Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington DC for the dates, which follow their summer tour of Europe and Britain, wrapping up their set at the Best Friends Forever fest. View all dates below. The NYC shows have started October 26 and 27 in Warsaw. You can get it tickets early BrooklynVegan presale starting Wednesday, March 13 at noon ET. Use the password VEGANAF. Our presale runs until Thursday, March 14th at 10:00 PM ET, with all remaining tickets going on sale to the general public locally on Friday, March 15th at 10:00 AM. Read our retrospective review of the album here and stream it below. <a href="https://americanfootball.bandcamp.com/album/american-football">American Football by American Football</a> <a href="https://americanfootball.bandcamp.com/album/american-football">American Football by American Football</a> AMERICAN FOOTBALL: 2024 TOUR DATES

May 30, 2024 Alcatraz Milan, Italy

June 1, 2024 Primavera Sound Barcelona, ​​​​Spain

June 2, 2024 Primavera Sound Barcelona, ​​​​Spain

June 4, 2024 Coprnico Madrid, Spain

June 6, 2024 Primavera Sound Porto, Porto district

June 30, 2024 Outbreak Fest Birmingham, UK

September 11, 2024 Rock City Nottingham, UK

September 12, 2024 Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, UK

September 14, 2024 Roundhouse London, UK

September 27, 2024 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL

September 28, 2024 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL

October 11, 2024 Best Friends Forever Fest Las Vegas, NV

October 12, 2024 El Rey Theater Los Angeles, CA

October 13, 2024 El Rey Theater Los Angeles, CA

October 25, 2024 Howard Theater Washington, DC

October 26, 2024 Warsaw New York, NY

October 27, 2024 Warsaw New York, NY

