What we know about Saudi Arabia's $1.6 billion bid to buy professional tennis

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has done just that Reportedly launched a $2 billion (1.56 billion) deal to merge the two professional tennis tours.

The offer comes in response to a proposal from the four grand slams to redesign the tennis calendar and condense it to 14 events per year in a so-called Premium Tour.

The cover was blown on the Saudi deal during a meeting of top tournament owners and managers Saturday in California, the Telegraphjust minutes after receiving further details about the Premium Tour.

What's on the table?

Before the Saudi offer was shared, the four grand slam organizations, i.e. the US Open, Wimbledon, the French Open and the Australian Open, sought support for their own plan to condense the tennis season into 10 Masters events, which are worth 1,000 ranking points each. and the four main subjects.

This so-called Premium Tour would relegate level 250 and 500 events, such as those played in Birmingham or Nottingham in the run-up to Wimbledon, to the Contender Tour.

Who would play the Premium Tour?

The top 96 men and top 96 women in the world would be invited to take part in the 10-event tour, with each event lasting 10 days and paying equal prize money, an attractive prospect for the women's tour, where top players earn around 40 each. cents less in tournament winnings.

It is not clear whether these players would be allowed to move to the Contender Tour for certain events, or if their place on the Premium Tour would be guaranteed for the entire year. One option could be to give players a limited number of exemptions to transfer to the Contender Tour for things like home country events or other special significance.

So Wimbledon would remain untouched?

The four Grand Slams would not change, except that they would have more control over the tennis calendar.

Why change?

The grand slams are responding to the threat posed by investments from Saudi Arabia and want to offer players a better deal.

Following the golf power example between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, they are offering more money for less tennis and potentially a better guaranteed deal for players in the top 100.

What about the offer from Saudi Arabia?

According to the TelegraphAndrea Gaudenzi, chief of the men's tour, asked the representatives of the tennis Masters events to stay behind after the above meeting.

The slams deal would cut much of ATP's supply for second billing and lose them much of their control over the game.

Instead, Gaudenzi appears to have negotiated and secured a huge offer from PIF, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

It is believed $1 billion (780 million) is on the table for each of the men's and women's professional tours if they agree to a deal that would merge them into one organization.

Is this a harbinger of a blow in the sand?

Maybe, but not in the near future. The huge deal includes the opening of a Masters 1000 event in Saudi Arabia, most likely in January, to open the season and be part of the build-up to the Australian Open.

What happens now?

The deal offered by PIF is said to have a time limit and will expire in 90 days unless otherwise agreed.

The ATP has already made one deal this year with PIF, which now sponsors the world rankings, but this will require further investigation

The Premium Tour will also raise concerns throughout the tour, especially from administrators of the 250 and 500 events losing their top players. Owners of the existing Masters events, which are currently hugely successful financially, will also need to get on board.

And in Britain, where there is currently no Masters on grass, there are questions to be answered about the balance of the surface: while a Masters upgrade is often called for, Queens is not big enough to accommodate 192 singles players.

The intention appears to be to hold one of the Premium Tour events on grass, making Wimbledon's relevance to players more than an anachronism, but the logistics remain unclear. It's possible the event could be split between Queens and Eastbourne, but even that would be a challenge.

What about the players?

There is limited opposition among the playing community to a Saudi Arabian takeover of tennis and it is unlikely that the Premium Tours promise of equal prize money will go down well with male players, many of whom privately argue that the women's game is already outdoing the men take over.

However, the work-life balance offered by the Premium Tour offer will be tempting, although the Saudis will certainly be negotiable given the flexibility LIV Golf showed in its early years.