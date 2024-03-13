Thorbahn shoots two home runs, scores eight runs in 16-5 win over Bryant





Sam Parks drove in four and scored four times, also hitting his first homerun of the season. (PHOTO BY Crystal Ayn Hagberg) SMITHFIELD, RI (March 12, 2024) – Redshirt junior Jack Thornbahn led the Stonehill College baseball team to a 16-5 victory over Bryant University on Tuesday afternoon, going 4-4 ​​with two home runs, a double and eight RBI. HOW IT HAPPENED Bryant retired the first two batters of the previous game Trey Ciulla Hall drew a walk, setting up Thorbahn who hit his first home run of the game, his second of the season, to give the Skyhawks a 2-0 lead. The Bulldogs responded by scoring three runs in the bottom half of the opening frame, highlighted by a two-out, two RBI single from the catcher Jackson Phinney. In the top of the third, Thorbahn hit another two-out homer, this time a three-run bomb to right center field to regain the Skyhawk lead, 5-3. Midfielder Sam Parks sent a two-run shot over the right field fence in the fifth inning to extend Stonehill's lead to 7-3. Bryant would score two more runs in the fifth to make it 7-5, but the Skyhawk bullpen shut down the Bulldogs and held them scoreless through the final four innings with Braydon Gray pitched three scoreless innings to end the game. Stonehill scored nine more runs, two of which came in the sixth and seven in the top of the ninth. Parks doubled for two more RBIs, while graduate student Thorbahn Conor Kiley and sophomores Evan Dieter all scored runs in the ninth as Stonehill won the game 16-5. IN THE BOX & NOTES Stonehill's 16 runs on Tuesday mark the most runs by a Skyhawk team since March 11, 2022, a 16-4 win over American International College.

Sophomore redshirt Peter Haas took his first win of the season and the fourth of his career.

took his first win of the season and the fourth of his career. Thorbahn's eight RBI is a Stonehill division record and the most in a game in more than 15 years. His two home runs were the first two of his Skyhawk career, joining the five home runs he hit a season ago at Northeastern.

Thorbahn's two home runs mark the first multi-home run game for a Skyhawk this season.

Parks hit his first home run of the season, the second of his career, while driving in a career-high four runs. He also walked three and scored four times, accounting for eight of the Skyhawks' 16 runs.

Senior Jack Marshall and junior Taylor Gaspar both went 2-4 with two hits each.

Senior Jack Marshall and junior Taylor Gaspar both went 2-4 with two hits each. Along with Gray's scoreless performance in relief, junior Zach Gleason also gave up no runs in an inning and a third of relief to help the Skyhawks maintain their lead. NEXT ONE Stonehill (4-5, 0-0 NEC) will be back in action this weekend Northeastern Conference opener, a three-game set against FDU. The first pitch of Friday's series opener between the Skyhawks and Knights will take place in Hackensack, NJ at 3 p.m. For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media at Tweet, Facebook, And Instagram.

