Mumbai, India Batting for almost 10 hours at Cross Maidan in Mumbai, Sarfaraz Khan first stole the spotlight as a schoolboy in 2009 when he rewrote the history of the famous ground in the Indian metropolis known for producing great hitters.

The then 12-year-old achieved the highest ever score in the Harris Shield, a tournament known as the Holy Grail of school cricket in the city.

Dressed in a traditional cricket white, loose-fitting white shirt and track pants, the strong-built boy from Kurla, a lower-middle class eastern suburb of the bustling city, scored 439 runs and became a national sensation.

Playing for Rizvi Springfield in the Under-16 category, Sarfaraz hit 56 fours and 12 sixes in his innings as he broke Ramesh Nagdev's 46-year-old record of 427 not out. Along the way, Sarfaraz surpassed another Ramesh's mark, the 346 runs scored by cricket legend Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar in 1988.

After Sarfaraz's record performance, local newspapers and national media were quick to wonder if he would be the next Tendulkar, but the prodigy was forgotten.

For years, Sarfaraz sweated it out on the Maidans (grounds) of Mumbai as he built a distinguished career in first-class cricket while waiting for a call from the national selectors.

But as the seasons passed and opportunities seemingly eluded him, Sarfaraz found himself in the shadows. He saw the batsmen of Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal who came after him take to the big stage.

After waiting a decade for his moment, the plucky batsman finally found himself wearing the Indian Test cap last month.

On February 15, 14 years after that record-breaking performance in the Maidans, Sarfaraz made his Test debut against England in Rajkot, Gujarat.

Sarfaraz got the nod from the selectors after absences and injuries finally forced their hand.

It is a matter of pride to have been chosen from a population of over 1.4 billion, Sarfaraz said in an interview with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

After a round of applause from his teammates as he received the cap from ex-captain Anil Kumble, Sarfaraz rushed to his father and wife to celebrate.

Naushad, Sarfaraz's father and coach, realized that the arduous journey to the top was finally over, kissed the cap and burst into tears.

It was Abbus [my fathers] Dream of playing for India first, Sarfaraz said.

Unfortunately that didn't happen. Things weren't [financially] so strong at home. Then he thought he would concentrate on his children, and he worked hard on me. This was the proudest moment of my life.

Naushad, the player turned coach, had found a new perspective by the end.

I used to think, why aren't my dreams coming true, but after Sarfaraz received his India cap, my thinking has changed, he said.

I would like to say to all children who try hard: give the nights their time. The sun will rise in its own time.

Everyone is talking about him

On the day of his debut, Sarfaraz had to wait four hours to score his first runs when he came to bat at number six.

In the first innings, the 26-year-old scored a half-century and looked set for his maiden Test hundred but was bowled out for 62 after a communication error with Ravindra Jadeja.

In the second innings, he remained 68 not out and became only the fourth Indian cricketer to score two fifties on his Test debut as India won the match comfortably to take a 2–1 series lead.

Sarfaraz became the talk of the town.

Among the girls where Sarfaraz's journey began, coaches and young cricketers were impressed.

For Mohammed Akram Shaikh, who trained with Sarfaraz at the popular Azad Maidan in Mumbai about a decade ago, it was a moment of pride.

I felt very happy to see him play, said Shaikh, who runs a cricket academy, pointing to the goosebumps on his hands. I was so proud that a child who played here made such steps.

As a schoolboy, Sarfaraz often tested himself against bowlers much older than him, and at the age of 17 he played in the Ranji Trophy, India's first-class championship, for Mumbai.

He would represent India at the 2014 and 2016 ICC Under-19 World Cups and make his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

But he had to wait a decade before he was called up for the first Test, playing 46 matches in first-class cricket with an impressive average of 70.

Sarfaraz had to wait for a long time but he got his chance at the right time as now everyone is talking about him, Shaikh said.

Double hundred

Double fifty This duo of Yashasvi & Sarfaraz caused double trouble for England. I couldn't see them play live, but was very happy to hear about their rapping. Keep it up! #INVENG pic.twitter.com/54XVb35HCs Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 18, 2024

The magic of girls

Sarfaraz is the latest success story to emerge from Mumbai's iconic girls, who have produced some of India's best batsmen like the legendary Tendulkar, current Test captain Rohit Sharma, former skipper Sunil Gavaskar and leading batsman Vijay Merchant.

The Maidans are the home of cricket in Mumbai.

It is on the red earth of those dusty fields where dreams take root and ambitions soar, as young boys hone their skills from dawn to dusk, often under the blazing sun.

Known as the cricket's nursery, these chicks often have uneven fields filled with stones and rocks. The fields are not the best maintained, with rubbish scattered around the edge.

The Azad Maidan has 22 places. All but one of those fields overlap, creating a challenge for players to dodge the ball from adjacent fields.

The surfaces test players in different conditions, and for the batsmen, scoring a 100 is the benchmark.

Anyone who can play here can play anywhere in the world because the wickets here are quite challenging, Shaikh said. The surface is uneven, which causes the ball to bounce a lot.

Both the bowlers and batsmen are tested here and even while fielding it can be difficult as the ball can sometimes hit your face.

Izaan Shaikh, a youngster from Goa, got the opportunity to train with Sarfaraz on the ground last year.

Izaan, who trains at the Macho Cricket Academy run by Sarfaraz's family, said Sarfaraz often shared tips with young players.

Sarfu bhai [brother Sarfaraz] is a very hardworking person. His story inspires me, the 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who is coached by Sarfaraz's brother Moin, told Al Jazeera.

He showed that if you put in the effort, you will still get a happy ending.

Incredible commitment

Fitness issues, a failed move from Mumbai to the Uttar Pradesh team in domestic cricket and injuries saw Sarfaraz set back for some time before delivering strong performances in the last four domestic seasons.

Deepak Lotlikar, in charge of the Karnataka Sporting Association in Cross Maidan, has witnessed Sarfaraz's struggle firsthand.

I have watched Sarfaraz play since his childhood, Lotlikar said. As a child he was a bit naughty and also goofy. But he was very passionate about cricket. His commitment was incredible.

Lotlikar was at the Meidan with Sarfaraz's brother Moin when his selection for India was announced.

I broke the news to Moin and he was so emotional at that moment,” Lotlikar said with moist eyes. He put his head on my shoulder and burst into tears, all at the maid.

Sarfaraz went on to play the fourth and fifth Tests and won the series winners' trophy last week. It remains to be seen whether his 200 runs in three innings will keep him in the Test side once Virat Kohli and KL Rahul return, but Sarfaraz has done enough to inspire young cricketers at Cross Maidan.

For 10-year-old Mudassar Shaikh, Sarfaraz is already a hero.

I hope one day I can be like Sarfaraz, he said with a smile.