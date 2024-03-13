Welcome to Spring Football 3×3! Allow me to be your college football Sherpa and guide you through the machinations of the sport. I'll try to avoid just discussing the big, obvious things, but sometimes Ohio State IS the most interesting thing, you know?

With spring football kicking off in most places around the country and of course about to end in Columbia, let's take a look at three interesting storylines, each from the Missouri program, in the SEC and across the country. Let's get to the point.

Mizzou

Defensive stars

My biggest concern for the 2024 season, and thus what catches my attention the most when reading the practice reports, is how Mizzou will replace its departed defensive stars in the upcoming season. High-level, NFL-bound talent anchored Blake Baker's unit at every level: Darius Robinson and TyRon Hopper in the box, Kris Abrams-Draine, Ennis Rakestraw and Jaylon Carlies in the secondary. The Tigers will have to replace all their snaps, but also all their high-level play. It's not enough to get a solid production or a boom-or-bust performance; performance of all conference qualities is needed.

Clemson transfer Toriano Pride has the recruiting history to deliver that level of play at cornerback, and his running mate Dreyden Norwood has received plenty of praise during spring camp this year. Another darling of the camp is Darris Smith, the former blue chip recruit from Georgia. Smith certainly has an athletic profile: He was a favorite of Georgia writers and reporters to break through in Athens last season before quitting the team. My pick to take their game to a new level and fill that void in stardom is safety Daylan Carnell; his nose for the ball and explosive qualities will be deployed aggressively by new coordinator Corey Batoon.

Right guard

Unlike defense, the right guard position isn't necessarily that need an all-conference type performer to emerge, the surrounding talent has that covered. This is the biggest hole on the offensive line after returning starter CamRon Johnson pivoted to left guard, the position he played in Houston. Mizzou fans should be happy that Logan Reichert, the towering youngster known as The Big Ticket, has taken an extended look at the position. With four veterans locked up, I like that the staff is allowing the youngster to compete with a high upside. I'll be watching his play in the Black & Gold game on Saturday.

The Joker

Batoon will retain many of the same elements of the defense that Blake Baker ran; the 4-2-5 with a nickel overhang is now permeating college football. But Batoon and new EDGE coach Brian Early will introduce a new wrinkle, situationally using the boundary defensive end as a more hybrid player called the Joker. (Previously, the basics of the Joker role were offered during a press conference, as captured by our man Jaden Lewis.) The Joker will have many responsibilities, sealing the edge for counter and backside runs, as well as getting up and playing in coverage, rushing the passer from the traditional edge position and running inside for stunts and pass rush inside. The aforementioned Darris Smith fits easily into this role, with his Hopper-like sideline-to-sideline speed. But Batoon also mentioned Johnny Walker Jr as the first for Joker. I'm interested in getting a glimpse of this position in the spring game, and monitoring how it affects the defensive line depth chart heading into the fall.

In the SEC

LSU revision

Brian Kelly has had an eventful two years in Baton Rouge. He's had decades of chaos in 24 months: viral speeches, incredible wins, disappointing losses, Heisman quarterback, All-American seasons, overachievement, underachievement. This offseason saw an overhaul of the coaching staff and a new portal pull. Will Blake Baker let go of Harold Perkins again? Will the offense still be good despite losing coordinator Mike Denbrock and basically every key member of the passing game? Will it make a difference if their stud tackles are back? Is Garrett Nussmeier ready? We've heard so much about his potential for years. It feels like everyone on this show wins at least one title; BK has committed to following that tradition or breaking the streak with an all-or-nothing offseason.

Rescue operation for Arkansas

Brian Kelly brought in his staff to discover the programs inheriting championship potential; Arkansas' Sam Pittman did the same thing this offseason, but to keep his job. After three seasons of coordinator stability in Fayetville, Pittman bombed his second staff by handing the reins of his offense to Dan Enos, which turned out to be a huge mistake. Another Hog reunion is planned for 2024, when lost biker Bobby Petrino returns to town to perform plays. This could work like a charm and save Pittman's job, or it could be a total car wreck. There is no middle ground.

Will the real Tennessee please stand up?

Tennessee's offense has been a runaway freight train in 2022 thanks to the devilish precision of Hendon Hooker, who hit the brakes last season when Joe Milton's inconsistency and poor decision-making brought everything to a halt. Now it's up to all-star Galaxy recruit Nico Iamaleava to pilot Josh Heupel's feather-and-shoot scheme. Will the heavily armed youngster restore the glory of the Hooker years? Or will his inexperience sink this ship? Do I have any more vehicle comparisons for this team in mind? We've seen a few glimpses of Nico so far, but I'm watching with seriousness as he gets his first extended opportunity to take command of the ship.

Around the nation

Ohio State Violation

I was fascinated by Ryan Day's scheduling maneuvers when he was grocery shopping and Bill O'Brien would cook the meal. With Chip Kelly putting on the chef's hat, I'm really excited about what this offense could be. Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins are two of the most talented runners in the country, and now they will be deployed by one of the most maniacal run game designers in the game. A capable veteran quarterback in Will Howard who is also a valuable +1 in the run game and the usual fleet of Ferrari flankers means this is one loaded recipe.

Runaway hype trains

Which teams will gather runaway freight trains of hype heading into the 2024 season? Sometimes the collective wisdom is right and everyone can see the outbreak coming from a mile away, like last year in the state of Florida. Sometimes the comet never arrives, like every time NC State is favored to do well. Were Missouri, Arizona and Oklahoma State in the pan for a year? The Rebs' transfer class and Lane Kiffins' status as the most online ball coach have them at the top of every trendy pick list this summer. Virginia Tech, Miami, Kansas and Kentucky are getting early attention for their offseason tinkering, and Texas A&M will soon muster enough hype to defend their 20th straight offseason championship title. Some of these programs have some meat on the bone and may be appropriate for a special season, but in the spring it's important to take stock to really separate the sizzle from the steak.

Young quarterbacks

For the first time in a long time, it doesn't feel like the top of the quarterback echelon is so untouchable. I think the top tier is Carson Beck, Quinn Ewers and Jaxson Dart. Is that really special? Certainly not like recent Williams/Maye or Young/Stroud groups. A number of former blue chip recruits will get their chance this spring, and we'll get an early glimpse into whether talents like Iamaleava, Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold, Michigan States' Aidan Chiles, Boise's Malachi Nelson, etc. are ready to rise to the occasion to grasp.