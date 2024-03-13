Nasser Hussains takes on the captaincy of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharmas | Cricket news





India recently won the five-match Test series against England 4-1. After losing the first Test in Hyderabad, the hosts were under pressure due to lack of big names for the Vizag Test. However, Rohit Sharma's leadership on and off the field shone through as he bled the youngsters into the squad while tactically suppressing the visitors' 'Bazball' approach. Rohit seemed a lot more relaxed on the field than his predecessor Virat Kohli, who never shied away from showing his emotions on the field. Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain would remember India's famous 2021 win under Kohli at Lords when India managed to bowl out England in 60 overs to force a result and take the lead in the series.

“Don't confuse Rohit with Virat's captaincy as he has come from the back of Virat Kohli. In your face, aggressive captain. In the meeting at Lord's, saying let's unleash hell on England's batting line-up. Rohit is not quite the same kind of person. He has that fire inside, Hussain would say on Sky Sports Podcast. I think people sometimes confuse Rohit as a laid-back cricketer who just lets the game flow. There is a lot of skill, attention and genius in his percussion. And I thought he had an excellent series as captain. He said at the press conference that he has had to learn and adapt his captaincy style at times,” Hussain added. Change in Ashwin's role: Evidence of flexibility in tactics However, in the beginning of the series, Rohit refrained from giving the new ball to veteran R Ashwin, as the series progressed, the skipper would be flexible with his tactics and throw the new SG ball to the off-spinner in the second innings, which paid off. (Ben) Duckett, who was waiting there with his nemesis Ashwin, would reach the 60s-70s before Ashwin emerged. But Rohit has learned from something he didn't do well,” the former England captain analyzed.

