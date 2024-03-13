Michigan Football: Offensive breakout candidates in spring training





Spring football is just around the corner for the Michigan football program, as the work to repeat as national champions is underway in a new era. With the offense losing some key players next season, new faces will have to step in and try to replace the output of last season's offense. Below are three breakout prospects who could benefit from a strong spring training. 1. Samaj Morgan, wide receiver The wide receiver is entering a key time after losing contributors like Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson. The program hopes the youth dominating the receiver depth chart can take a step forward this spring. While there are a number of names that could benefit from the spring, sophomore Semaj Morgan is the type of playmaker who could make a leap in his development this season starting in the spring. Lined up for more snaps on offense and special teams, Morgan can use his experiences as a true freshman and begin to take on a leadership role as the offense won't see drastic changes with Kirk Campbell now offensive coordinator. A 204 yards, 2 TD season as a freshman could, realistically, double or triple with a bigger role in the offense this season. How far along he still is will be determined in the spring. 2. Alex Orji/Jayden Denegal, quarterback The quarterbacks, even if they select two, feel more like a copout choice here, but there aren't many players who won't benefit more from the spring practice schedule than the quarterback position, most notably Alex Orji and Jayden Denegal. Of course, health will play a major factor, but the two quarterbacks will go head-to-head in a position battle that will begin in the spring and end in the fall. It would take a superhuman effort from either quarterback to be named the starter coming out of the spring, but it gives Orji and Denegal significant snaps that one of them will have put his best foot forward on coming out of the spring, at way to summer conditioning. work. 3. Marlin Klein, Tight end Colston Loveland will get most of the attention at the tight end position, but don't forget about Marlin Klein as the program hopes to find a secondary receiving option after the loss of AJ Barner. Enter Klein, who has a clear path to tight end at number two on the depth chart. The staff has always appreciated Klein's athletic abilities and potential. Now he has a chance to show them in replays that mean something to Klein. If Klein can become a reliable receiving option alongside Loveland, the Wolverines' passing attack should remain potent. — Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to get access to the latest Michigan information M&BR has to offer Follow our employees on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple podcasts, Google Podcasts And Spotify Watch the video content of Maize & Blue Review on Youtube Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Tweet, TikTokAnd Instagram

