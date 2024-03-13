Developer of Wesley Chapels Saddlebrook, home to top tennis players, has died

WESLEY CHAPEL As a Cleveland teenager, Tom Dempsey could never beat two neighborhood rivals in a one-mile race, but he blamed his personality rather than athleticism.

He would sprint all the way and lead for three laps, while the others kept their pace and overtook a tiring Dempsey in the homestretch.

Perhaps he could have set the pace himself, but he refused.

I ran that way because I don't believe in pace, Dempsey wrote in his memoir. I believe in attacking everything with all my energy.

That attitude, Dempsey would say, is how he rose from an impoverished Depression-era child to developer of Wesley Chapels' 1,000-acre Saddlebrook Resorts, which turned an area known for its cow pastures into a vacation oasis and training center for the No. 1 in the rankings. tennis players: Jennifer Capriati, Pete Sampras, Jim Courier, Martina Hingis and Andy Roddick.

Dempsey, who was called TD by friends and family, died Friday. He was 97.

TD lived a legendary life, said grandson Masterson Dempsey. As family members, we were fortunate to stand by his side and witness his dreams come true.

Added Friend Sal Paolantonio of ESPN: Tom Dempsey had the vision to build something truly unique at Saddlebrook. I've traveled all over the world in the US Navy and now for ESPN. I can tell you that Tom Dempsey was unique.

But nothing was more important to Dempsey than family, whom he never turned away for emotional or financial support, helping members buy homes, pay for college and find jobs.

We all witnessed his many accomplishments, said friend Tom Pepin, but his passion for family shone brightest.

Dempsey inherited the desire to provide for the family. During the Great Depression, his father, second in command at a steel mill in Cleveland, bought a house where his wife, two sons and eight more relatives lived.

His income could then be used as a basis for the rest of the family to survive, Dempsey wrote.

Sharing a last name with former heavyweight boxing champion Jack Dempsey developed his toughness.

Everyone wanted to fight me so they could brag that they beat a Dempsey even if I didn't the Dempsey or was related to him in any way, Dempsey wrote, adding that he never lost a fight.

Dempsey served in the Navy during World War II and was part of a top-secret program that used radar, a new war technology at the time.

It's not just a weapon, he wrote. It is a groundbreaking weapon that allowed the United States to take down enemy planes, boats and submarines with greater ease.

After the war, Dempsey was a top salesman of new welding technologies for a company serving the customers of the Steinbrenner family, owners of a Cleveland shipping company. He later headed Industrial Publishing, which printed trade publications, and negotiated the company's merger with Pittway Corp., of which he eventually became chairman.

It was through Pittway that Dempsey built Saddlebrook. Originally envisioned as a country club by PGA golfer Dean Refram, Dempsey let Pittway take over in 1979 when construction stalled due to finances.

Dempsey rebranded it as a kind of timeshare where owners of the 500 condos could stay for a limited time each year, with management then renting out the units to tourists who had access to resort amenities, two golf courses designed by Arnold Palmer, and 43 tennis courts that include all four Grand Slam surfaces.

He bought Saddlebrook from Pittway in 1988 and moved to Wesley Chapel full-time.

Saddlebrook is perhaps best known as the home of the Harry Hopman Tennis Academy, which brought Dempsey there to train tennis players. Courier and Sampras rose to No. 1 in the world after moving to Saddlebrook; Hingis then returned to the top position; and Capriati and Roddick became teen sensations while living there.

All the while, Saddlebrook operated as a family business.

TD combined family life and business naturally, granddaughter Alexis Doyle said. His company was his family, and his family was his company.

Wife Eleanor Dempsey, who died in 2017, operated the resort's shops. Daughters Maureen Dempsey and Diane Riehle served as his right-hand man. And five grandchildren worked in various positions.

My favorite thing he said to describe his accomplishments was, “I enjoy doing what I have been doing all my life,” grandchildren Thomas, Robert and Lauren Riehle said in a joint statement. His motivation was to care for and protect those he loved.

Daughter Riehle added: I watched my father build a very successful career in Cleveland while I was growing up. The constant in each of these chapters is that my father viewed his family as his rudimentary building block in every aspect. TD got us all involved.

In 2022, Dempsey sold Saddlebrook to Mast Capital, a Miami real estate investor, but didn't slow down. He continued to invest in businesses including health clinics and restaurants.

Life is too short to pace, he wrote as a conclusion to his memoirs. Sprint the whole damn way. Never slow down. Never forget family. Don't live with regrets.

Service for Tom Dempsey

The visitation will be held at Blount & Curry Carrollwood, 3207 W. Bearss Ave. on Thursday, March 21 at 7:00 PM.

The funeral will be held on Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. at Saint Leo Abbey, 33601 County Road 52, Saint Leo. It will be followed by a celebration of life at noon in the Royal Palm Ballroom at Saddlebrook Resort, 5700 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel.