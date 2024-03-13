At the end of the Illinois high school hockey playoffs, Chicago North takes on Waubonsie with a girls goalie in the final game





CHICAGO (WLS) — One of the goalies who will be at the High School Hockey State Championship on Wednesday night is so good at her job that no one notices that she is the only girl on the roster. When Chicago North lost to PREP in overtime in the state finals last year, Annika Solberg was on the bench. Now she'll get a chance to take care of business as North's starting goalie. “I started as a player and went to a team party where they had a net set up in the basement. I started playing goalkeeper and just fell in love with it, and begged my parents to let me play.” , and they let me be the backup. And from then on, the team needed a goalie, and in the end they let me be the goalie,” Solberg said. Chicago North Assistant Coach Cotton Gore said that going into this year, no one knew who the starter would be. “Annika just started at the beginning of this year, took the job and has been in that position ever since,” he said. ALSO SEE: ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini Chicago North senior Nicolo Valentino said Solberg “has been great all year.” Solberg said it isn't hard for her to be the only girl on the team. “I just learned to be close to people, to see past the gender barrier, and it doesn't really matter. You can be a girl and have guy friends and not date them or anything, and just go beyond the norms of society, and it's great to have friends there,” she said. Gore agreed. “I don't think anyone has even thought about it. Everyone just wants a goalkeeper who makes saves, and she has only made big saves for us all season when we needed them,” he said. Solberg is looking forward to avenging last year's loss on Wednesday evening. “Last year we fell short, and this year I just want to go all out, especially being a senior. I just want to use that, knowing we fell short in OT, use that to come together and make it, wants it more than the other team. I mean, especially senior year, it would mean everything to do it. I've always fallen short in state titles. I've come fourth, or second, but never first, so to finally make it as to do it senior year would be great,” she said. North will play Waubonsie Valley for the combined varsity title on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

