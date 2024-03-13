Powwow on JTTA's Presidential Nominations | Sport





NOMINATIONS for the various positions in the Jamaica Table Tennis Association (JTTA) were announced late on Monday afternoon and the presidential race has already turned into a contentious issue with stakeholders rejecting the recommendation of former national player Michael Hyatt. According to sources within the sports association, there is also dissatisfaction over the appointment of treasurer Collette Palmer as president, especially as the association has failed to provide financial reports for the past three years, which fall directly under her control. Hyatt and Palmer are joined on the presidential nomination list by Ingrid Graham, general secretary of Supersonic Table Tennis Club, and Portland Table Tennis Association president Samuel Lamont, with the voting annual general meeting set to take place on March 23. It is understood the unrest escalated to a boiling point on Monday evening, with members of the table tennis community openly expressing their disapproval of Hyatt's nomination in a WhatsApp group staffed by the JTTA. Hyatt is said to have had legal problems in the United States, calling his suitability into question. According to the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) eligibility guidelines and rules, this should prevent Hyatt from being nominated to become president. Subsection One of the guidelines states: “The ITTF expects candidates for positions in national associations to adhere to the highest standards of integrity and governance. This includes having a clean criminal record, free of unethical or illegal conduct, and a commitment to transparency, accountability and ethical behavior.” When contacted yesterday, Lamont was coy about the situation. “It's a democracy and every candidate has an opportunity to present themselves, but based on the circumstances, some individuals may be questioned because there are rules that govern candidacy for a position like this,” Lamont said. Kingston and St Andrew Table Tennis Association (KSATTA) president Stephen Grant yesterday expressed his dismay at Hyatt's appointment. He stated that KSATTA would express their position on the situation in a letter to the JTTA. Meanwhile, it is clear that Palmer's appointment is simmering and is expected to erupt next, as per Shine Sports sources, although her selection is democratic, it is unethical. The sources stated that under Palmer's tenure as treasurer, the JTTA's administration was in shambles. One source argued that Palmer's shortcomings meant elections for officers, due to take place from February last year, had to be postponed due to the lack of audited financial reports during the current director's tenure. “In order to run, they must ensure that what they did while serving on a former board was right and decent, which is not the case with members of this board. They have overstayed their term of office by more than a year and the documents that should have been there are not. That is a big concern, unethical and very sad,” said a source.

