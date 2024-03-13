Semi-finalists of the South Devon Table Tennis Cup





It was handicap cup week in the Torbay and South Devon Table Tennis League, and the competition is now entering its final stages. The four semi-finalists in the handicap singles cup have now been announced. The Brixham Sharks team of Clive Banham, Chris Harper and Joseph Edwards comfortably saw off the challenge from NA Hawks last week and they meet Torre Vikings in one semi-final. The Vikings had to wait until the very last game to get past a struggling Dawlish Renegades team 19-17, with Chris Garner, Bill Keywood and Steve Russell holding their nerve in an excellent close encounter. Also very exciting was the match between two Newton Abbot teams, with the NA Falcons just beating NA Condors 19-17. The Falcons, who had to drop Ken Ramsden at the last minute to join Keith Haslam and Tomo Thompson, took the lead halfway through the stage and held on to their lead as the last four sets were all drawn 2–2. The final semi-finalists are NA Parrots, Rhys Lush, Dan Webster-Hall and Curtis Sage started poorly and were six points behind against Torbay Academy 4, but several excellent sets from Dan Webster-Hall and Rhys Lush turned things around with the NA Parrots winning eventually with 20-16. A finalist has already been decided for the doubles handicap competition as NA Harriers played both their quarter and semi-final matches this week. Firstly, they overcame a strong challenge in Torre, with the Gladiators winning 20–16. The Gladiators started well and led 12-8 after set five, but a strong finish from the Harriers team of Dale Fabian, Chris Baron and Ivor Copley won the match in the final set to advance to the semi-finals by 20 -16. Their semi-final opponents, Brixham Trawlers, had fought their way past NA Kestrels earlier in the week, with Alan Maynard, Allen Pack and Joseph Edwards coming from behind to win 19-13. In the semi-final, Brixham Trawlers again started poorly, allowing NA Harriers to get off to a good start and although they fought back, they never caught up, eventually losing 20-16 to a lively NA Harriers. The other side of the doubles is further behind. The NA Condors team of Jim McIvor, Mike Kiff and Bob Parkins defeated club colleagues NA Hawks 20-16 and will face Torre Vikings, who did well in both competitions, who defeated Dawlish Doubtfuls 20-16 in their quarter-final. The winners of that match will play in the semi-final against Brixham Sharks, who eased past Dawlish Renegades 25-11 in their quarter-final. The Sharks doubles team of Clive Banham, Chris Harper and Issy Brown win the match without losing a set. A pair of rearranged league matches also took place: the top two Newton Abbot sides, both challenging at the top of the First Division, met at Teign School in a top quality encounter with the NA Buzzards narrowly gaining the upper hand over NA Batmen 6- 4, despite an excellent maximum from Bathuman Rory Harries. In the Second Division, Halwell B suffered a blow in their challenge for the top flight as they lost 6-4 to Grove Guerrillas. Colin Butterworth with another nice maximum for the Grove outfit. A Neville Cregan maximum for Torbay Academy 2 was not enough for victory as the Academy 2 side shared the points with NA Falcons. In the Fourth Division, Torbay Academy 5 were held to a 5-5 draw by NA Merlins. RESULTS Singles Handicap Cup, quarter-final NA Falcons defeated NA Condors 19-17 NA Parrots defeated Torbay Academy (4) 20-16 Dawlish Renegades lost 17-19 to Torre Vikings Doubles Handicap Cup The NA Hawks lost 16-20 to the NA Condors Torre Gladiators lost 16-20 to NA Harriers NA Kestrels lost 13-19 to Brixham Trawlers Dawlish Renegades lost 11-25 to Brixham Sharks NA Harriers defeated Brixham Trawlers 20-16 Division One NA Buzzards 6 (H Sage 2, James 2, Nicholls 1, Dbls) NA Batmen 4 (Harries 3, D Gibbs 1, S Gibbs 0) Division Two Torbay Academy (2) 5 (Cregan 3, Perry 1, Gandev 1) NA Falcons 5 (Haslam 2, Guy 2, Wilshire 0, Dbls) Halwell B 4 (Mercer 2, Dunn 2, Smith 0) Grove Guerrillas 6 (Butterworth 3, Gilhespy 1, Pearson 1, Dbls) Division Four Torbay Academy (5) 5 (Neafcy 2, Gibbs 2, James 1) NA Merlins 5 (Stratton 2, Davies 2, Olver 0, Dbls)

