



No. 13 Balstaat (14-7, 7-1 MIVA) | No. 8 Ohio State (15-5, 8-2 MIVA) Series history: Ohio State leads 13 Ball State with an all-time record of 103-92 Last encounter: Ohio State 3, Ball State 1 (4/22/23) Setting the scene: Coach Cruz: Ball State head coach Donan Cruz enters his third season at the helm of the Cardinals and owns an overall record at BSU of 56-19 (.767), along with a Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (MIVA) tournament championship, two MIVA regular season titles and an NCAA Tournament appearance. Competition overview: Ball State has had some time off after earning a two-game sweep against Queens of Charlotte the Cardinals trained in Puerto Rico over spring break while also volunteering during their trip. First serve: Ball State currently sits in first place in the MIVA standings. The last time Ball State won in Columbus was a 3-2 marathon game on March 16, 2022. The two teams last met in the MIVA Tournament title game, where the Buckeyes defeated the Cardinals 3-1 at Worthen Arena on the 22 April 2023. Ohio State Scouting: The Buckeyes have historically been one of the Cardinals' biggest rivals. Ohio State owns a 57-38 series against Ball State at home. During the 2023 regular season, Ball State won 3-0 at home before Ohio State claimed a 3-2 win in Columbus, a game that marked the start of a 12-game win streak for the Buckeyes. Both Buckeyes had two MIVA losses to Loyola-Chicago this year. Ndavazocheva earns MIVA Offensive Player of the Week: Ndavazocheva led the Cardinals to a 3-0 win over Quincy. The junior outside hitter had 15 kills on 22 attempts with just one error, for a hitting percentage of .636. He added an ace to the win. His 15 kills averaged 5.00 per set. Rogers MIVA Offensive Player of the Week: Patrick Rogers led No. 13 Ball State to a pair of wins over Purdue Fort Wayne and then No. 10 Loyola Chicago. The sophomore outside hitter totaled 40 kills in eight sets, good for an average of 5.00 per set, while hitting .395 for the week. Against the Mastodons, he had 22 kills in three sets on a blistering .515 hitting clip, followed by 18 kills on .302 hitting in five sets against the Ramblers. He added an ace against the Mastodons. Preseason All-MIVA:The 2024 roster is a good mix of some familiar faces and several newcomers. One of the Cardinals' returnees is a second-year outside hitter Our lord Ndavazochava who was recently named to the 12-member preseason All-MIVA conference team. Ndavazocheva had a decent rookie season for the Cardinals last year. He earned MIVA Offensive Player of the Week honors and Off the Block National Honors on February 7. He recorded a career-high 27 kills against Lewis (2/9) and had 22 double-digit kill performances in 2023. Ndavazocheva finished the season ranked second on the team in kills (342) and in points (397.5). He also received All-MIVA First Team honors and the AVCA Honorable Mention All-American. The Legend Don Shondell: The Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association has announced changes to the MIVA tournament format. The conference also announced that future tournament winners will receive the Don Shondell MIVA Championship Trophy. The MIVA tournament has been played after every regular season since 1980 except 2020, and was also played from 1964-69. The new format for the MIVA Tournament rewards the highest seeds, providing an advantage for a path to the NCAA Tournament via the MIVA's automatic bid. The opening round of the eight-team tournament will be played on the top four seeds. No. No. 1 will host No. 8, No. 2 will host No. 7, No. 3 will host No. 6 and No. 4 will host No. 5. The semi-finals and final rounds will be hosted by the highest remaining seed in the field. The field will also be reseeded. The highest remaining seed will host the lowest remaining seed and the other two teams will play in the other semi-final. The two winning teams will play in the final match for the Don Shondell MIVA Championship Trophy.

