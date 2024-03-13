Dusting off the cobwebs from your gear and getting ready for the cricket season | Sport

TThe ball feels like a stranger in your hand. Has it been, what, five months since you last twisted your arm? Are you sure you can still do that? Those unused muscles in your back and shoulders stiffen with fear. You know this is going to hurt in the morning.

Slow breathing. You try to remember the good times. You conjure up memories of that sun-drenched five-fer from three seasons ago. You visualize the Jaffa that defied the laws of physics arcing through the air before disappearing from the deck. You remember the out-of-body feeling in the moment after you produce something beautiful with your fingertips. The triumphant roar. The pats on the back. The loving smile from beyond the border.

So you lean your head forward, force your cold limbs to follow and begin to walk clumsily to the crease to deliver your first ball of the new year.

Winter nets capture the dichotomy of crickets perfectly. Immediately an endless expanse of hope and promise opens up before you. Maybe this is the season where things finally click. Where your aging torso manages to adapt to the demands of your brain. Where everything works as it should and you go on a magical run that your kids will love to hear about. But maybe this training session in a rented school gym or on a soggy field will confirm what you've long suspected. That your best days are just a speck in the rearview mirror. That your high tide line is now just a spot on the wall. That the call for greatness is a fading echo of what might have been if you had taken this game, and yourself, a little more seriously.

It is above all this launch into the unknown that unites talented professionals and romantic amateurs. Because before the start of that opening match in April, they were all more or less in the same boat.

I think it is very human to carry both contrasting emotions at the same time, says Ethan Bamber, the Middlesex opening bowler who, along with three other teammates at Lords, is a proud product of North Middlesex Cricket Club. You're just trying to control that excitement and nerves. You hope that you can repeat all the good things from the previous year and get rid of the bad things. It is important to let yourself dream. I think we can all identify with that.

That's where the connection ends. Bamber's muscles twitch faster than at least 97% of the more than 350,000 registered cricketers in more than 5,000 clubs in England and Wales. And this isn't a story about those at the top level, with their state-of-the-art equipment, on-demand physios and curated training camps in Dubai. This is about the rest of us at the base of the pyramid. So, looking for common themes connecting trundlers in Taunton with sloggers in Staithes, I sent out a request for some anecdotes. Stories were provided by the seven WhatsApp club groups I am a part of. And while the granular details were different, several threads emerged.

A cricket kit that dries in the desired warmth. Photo: Antonio Olmos/The Observer

There's the classic story of the weapon's new acquisition. Sometimes this muscular maverick comes from a rival club, often from Australia or South Africa, with the promise of runs and wickets. In winter nets they look like a dream. All flashing blades and buzzing arms. You can tell they are a lot better by the sound the ball makes off their bat or when it hits the net behind you. Except you've seen this before. As one post put it: Nine times out of ten they never really play, or turn out to be kind of crappy.

Frankly, it's much easier to look like a prospect in February and March. Most likely you bowl indoors on a hard and clean surface. This is as close as you will ever get to the lightning fast strip found at the Wanderers or old Waca. But that doesn't stop you from arching your back and rolling out bouncers you could never perform on grass.

Not that anyone is complaining. You're not fast enough to rattle any helmet and your mere presence is a bonus for the captains who have begun their six-month practice of herding cats to ovals. At least you're not the kind player who arrives late, fills up and has a short net before spending the rest of the session making off-the-cuff comments.

skip the newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for our writers' views on the biggest stories and a round-up of the week's action Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service to apply. after newsletter promotion

You look around and find ubiquitous characters: the gnarled veteran, nicknamed The Reverend, who hasn't played in 30 years but remains a constant presence; the talented young person who has not yet discovered that he will have to find another profession; the badger with the custom-made bat and strange technology; the New Zealand batsman; the terrifying life from Pakistan; the Canadian who can hardly get the ball past the other end, but will be available for every away match.

They all come together for a winter net where your back starts to pinch and your toes start to cramp. This did not go according to plan. You've bowled and hit pies with what looks like a wet fish. Maybe this isn't your year after all? Nonsense, you say to yourself as you walk to the pub. Until that first match in April, anything is possible.