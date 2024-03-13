Texas A&M Targets Trev Alberts as Athletic Director: Nebraska Football Legend Lined Up to Replace Ross Bjork





Texas A&M is targeting Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts for the same position, 247Sports confirms. Alberts would replace Ross Bjork, who left in January to become athletics director at Ohio State. Alberts, a former Nebraska football legend. Under Alberts' supervision, the athletic department underwent a period of significant improvement. Alberts fired former Nebraska star Scott Frost and hired former Baylor and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, who posted strong returns in his first season despite a 5-7 overall record. Alberts also hosted Nebraska Volleyball Day in August 2023, when the university hosted the most attended women's sporting event of all time with more than 92,000 fans at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska women's basketball will make back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances for the first time since 2014, while the men's team could reach the Big Dance for the first time since that same year. Alberts has led Nebraska's athletic department since 2021, when his alma mater hired him from Nebraska-Omaha. The appointment was somewhat surprising as Alberts had no previous administrative experience at the FBS level. Nebraska-Omaha cut its football program during the transition to the Summit League. In particular, Alberts agreed to a contract extension with Nebraska in November 2023 set to take him through 2031 and pay him more than $2 million starting in 2026. Texas A&M would have to pay a $4 million buyout to get out of Alberts' Nebraska contract, according toYahoo Sport. Alberts was a standout linebacker at Nebraska in the 1990s, whose number 34 is being retired by the program. In 1993, Alberts won the Butkus Award and was unanimously named an All-American.

