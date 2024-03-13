Saudi Arabia's new $1 billion proposal and the battle for control of tennis

After months of waiting for the Grand Slams' leaders to come up with a plan to reshape tennis and generate billions of dollars in growth, the rest of those in charge of the sport may be about to call the shots to take into your own hands.

After months of behind-the-scenes negotiations, leaders of the men's and women's professional tours are trying to secure financial viability with at least $1 billion in investment from Saudi Arabia.

The move comes amid rising tensions in the sport, which players and executives say is poised to undergo a once-in-a-generation realignment, filled with rich promises of transformation but often resulting in little action to solve long-standing structural problems. problems a season that is too long, too confusing to follow, too taxing on players and doesn't allow more than the top 80 players to cover their expenses.

Andrea Gaudenzi, the president of the ATP mens tour, shared details of the proposed investments from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), many of which have previously been discussed or even agreed upon, during a controversial meeting between the sports leaders on Saturday at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

All told, the investments could immediately increase total revenues and investments in tennis, which are between $2.5 billion and $3 billion, by about a third. According to people familiar with the proposal, speaking on condition of anonymity to protect relationships, most of the money will go toward purchasing a license for a new top-level mixed event in Saudi Arabia. There is also money for additional sponsorship.

PIF has already committed as much as $100 million to sponsoring the men's rankings and multiple tournaments, money that was included in the proposal Gaudenzi presented last weekend. The proposal also took into account Saudi Arabia's ongoing deal to host the WTA Tour Finals, which has yet to be announced but is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Some of the money could also go towards funding a revived tour for senior players, increasing prize money for current players and providing support to the smaller tournaments that provide opportunities for developing players to compete and for more established players to earn gigs.

The meeting and the proposed $1 billion investment from Saudi Arabia were first reported in the Telegraph. Representatives of the Saudi PIF did not return messages seeking comment.

The investment proposal came at a time when sport leaders were expecting a very different plan to revive the sport and reform its structure.

Since the summer, the leaders of the men's and women's professional tennis tours and the owners of their biggest tournaments have been waiting for the Grand Slams to come up with a proposal to overhaul the sport and secure its financial future.

They were first told it would take place in November in Turin, Italy, at the ATP Finals. The delivery date then shifted to January in Australia. It finally arrived on Saturday in Indian Wells, home of the first mixed tour event of the year, colloquially known as the fifth Slam.

Many of the sport's top officials gathered to hear what the Grand Slams had to offer. They anticipated a carefully designed plan for a streamlined schedule that would be easier for fans to follow and that would reduce the pressure on top players that those players have been demanding for years.

Most importantly, they expected the leaders of the four richest and most important sporting events, the Australian, US and French Opens and Wimbledon, to have at least devised a framework for how they could combine their media and commercial rights with those of the top tournaments. on the tour in a way that would give everyone the opportunity to build a more profitable and sustainable sport.

What quickly became clear when Craig Tiley and Lew Sherr, the heads of the organizations that control the Australian and US Opens, gave their presentation on Saturday was that the Grand Slams still had a lot more work to do. After months of talks, the Grand Slam leaders had still not reached a financial agreement among themselves and therefore could not propose anything that involved dollars or rights.

They proposed the same idea they had been discussing informally for months: a premium tour featuring the four Grand Slams and ten other top events, with a combined ATP and WTA finals at the end of the season. They shared a proposed schedule, which delineated the playing weeks, but it was largely similar to the current schedule and did not specify which tournaments would take place in which weeks.

There was no meat on the bones, said a leader present at the meeting.

When the other officials bombarded them with questions about financial arrangements, Tiley and Sherr told them they needed support in the broadest areas first and asked for the formation of a task force to figure out the money. That idea was quickly shot down. According to people involved in the discussions, the Grand Slams were told that whatever negotiations ultimately took place would be handled by Gaudenzi and his WTA counterpart, Steve Simon.

Simon has largely supported the Grand Slams' initial efforts to create a premium tour. Not Gaudenzi. When Sherr met him in Europe last month, Gaudenzi told him that the sport already had a so-called premium tour, the tournaments known, like Indian Wells, as Masters tournaments for the men and 1000 events for the women, to indicate the number of ranking points the winner will receive.

Six of those events are co-ed, although Canada's National Bank Open tournaments are split between Toronto and Montreal and change every year.

The Grand Slam organizers, especially Tiley and his colleagues at Tennis Australia, are desperate to maintain control of the tennis calendar, which for much of the year is built around regional swings that culminate with their events. However, Gaudenzi and Simon have held talks with leaders in Saudi Arabia about organizing a new top-level mixed event in the country in January.

That could threaten the viability of the tour events in Australia and New Zealand in the run-up to the Australian Open. Tennis Australia controls these events, prompting Tiley to jump into the fray last summer when it first emerged that Gaudenzi was working with leaders in Saudi Arabia.

The two have been fighting each other indirectly since then, but Gaudenzi has made progress for now. That's because of one simple reason that he has money to offer the rest of the sport; Not Tiley and Sherr.

