What victory over world No. 13 Jorgic means for Sharath Kamal's Olympic Games hopes | Sports-others News





Before this year's World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash event, India's 10-time national champion Sharath Kamal had not won a single match in the two seasons of the flagship event. His best performance at a WTT event was reaching the Round of 16 at a Star Contender (second tier) event in 2021.

He dismissed all doubts and concerns about his fitness and form with a superlative kick on Wednesday. He came back from a match to beat world number 13 Darko Jorgic 3-1 (8-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11). -9) and compete in Round of 16 of the Smash.

I played against him twice before this, and I lost both times. So I went into the match with the idea that I would at least start with one set, because last time I lost 0-3, Sharath told media channel WTT after his victory. From the second set onwards I slowly found my right momentum. There were many shots that I was a bit hesitant about in the first set. But as the match went on, I went for my shots and kept putting them in tough spots, he said. That Sharath was able to pull off a victory despite the Slovenian dominating the first match shows why he has been the story of this tournament, having entered the main draw after enduring the rigors of qualifying. Sharath, ranked No. 88 in the world, started his campaign by defeating Andre Istrate of Romania, then Yuta Tanaka of Japan and finally Slovenian Deni Kozul to book his place in the main draw. He then simply defeated the in-form Chilean world number 31 Nicolas Burgos 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-6) in the round of 64. Race to the Olympic Games There was not much left for the 41-year-old to prove when it came to the world rankings and his focus would be more on events with the Indian team such as the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and other team championships. However, this time it is different. Against all odds, India qualified as a team for the Paris Olympics after reaching the round of 16 of the World Championships in Busan last month. That means Sharath is close to realizing his lifelong dream of playing the team event at the Olympics. He has been India's best paddler for over two decades, but in the last half of the last decade he has been yanked from his turf by the likes of G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and even the young Manav Thakkar. Only three players can make the team in Paris, one of whom is a reserve player, so to confirm his place in the Indian team, or rather, to avoid any hiccups, Sharath knew he would have to improve his ranking by doing a few to achieve great runs at WTT. before closing in June. He will pocket more than $10,000 as a result of reaching the pre-quarters. Sharath will be even happier with the 175 ranking points added to his total, which should take him close to the top 50 in the world rankings. If he wins his next match, he could enter the top 35 of the world rankings and put his place beyond doubt. Between him and a place in the quarter-finals is Omar Assar, number 22 in the world, from Egypt. The 32-year-old reigning African Games champion led his country to the quarter-finals of the World TT Championships last year and is a force to be reckoned with. Sharath's 25-year-old coach Sharath is rarely seen with a coach at an international WTT event and it was quite surprising to see him with a 25-year-old coach in Singapore, Anders Lind. The Danish 12-time national champion competes at the international level and also coaches. Lind is a good friend of Sharath and the warm bond between them was clearly visible in the match against Jorgic. Lind was quite animated on the bench, relaying instructions to Sharath, who celebrated when their strategy seemed to be paying off. The only time Lind was nervous was when Sharath was leading 10-6 in the fourth game and lost three points to make it 10-9 before winning the match with a bit of luck. The ball bounced off the edge of his racket and somehow landed on the table. We've been friends for a long time. And he also helped me in the qualifiers before. He was off today and he's doing pretty well, Sharath said of Lind. He boasts about his achievements as a coach; that he is quite positive. He has won more games than he has lost. And that was evident again today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/sharath-kamal-paris-2024-olympics-india-table-tennis-team-9212853/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos