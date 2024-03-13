Sports
Cricket: Ravindra and Kerr dominate the NZ awards
Black Cap Rachin Ravindra and White Fern Melie Kerr have been recognized as New Zealand's best male and female cricketers at the annual New Zealand Cricket Awards.
Ravindra, 24, became the youngest player to receive the men's game's highest award – the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal – while Kerr lifted the coveted Debbie Hockley Medal – the highest award in the women's game – for the second year in a row.
The Sir Richard Hadlee Medal capped a breakthrough season for Ravindra on the international stage.
He was a star at the Cricket World Cup in India last year, finishing as the competition's fourth top scorer with 578 runs at an average of 64. He scored three centuries and two half-centuries, including an unbeaten 123 in the tournament opener against England.
Those achievements were recognized in January when he won world cricket's Emerging Player of the Year award.
Ravindra continued his meteoric rise in the Test arena, scoring New Zealand's highest ever maiden Test century with 240 in the first Test against South Africa in Tauranga, and had a guiding hand in New Zealand's first ever Test series win over South Africa .
He also shone on the international T20 stage, playing in 14 of the Black Caps 26 T20I matches throughout the season and scoring an impressive 68 off 35 balls in an ultimately losing effort in the first T20I against Australia in Wellington.
Kerr claimed a clean sweep of the top female awards, winning the Debbie Hockley Medal after also being named ODI and T20I Player of the Year, and the Super Smash Women's Player of the Year.
The leg-turning all-rounder was White Ferns' leading ODI run-scorer with 541 runs at an average of 67, notching her third and fourth ODI centuries along the way.
She was also the team's joint-leading T20 wicket-taker and second-highest T20 run-scorer with 252 runs at an average of 42 and a strike-rate of 118.
Kerr's achievements on the international stage were recognized with selection in both the ODI and T20I ICC Women's Teams of the Year for 2023.
Kerr also led the way on the domestic front, leading the Wellington Blaze to their fourth Super Smash title in six years, topping the charts with 437 runs at an average of 72, and the wicket-taking charts with 20 wickets at 8 .and an economy of 4.47.
She is the first player in the competition's history to record back-to-back five-wicket bags, taking five for 10 against the Canterbury Magicians, the competition's all-time best bowling figures, followed by five for 13 against the Central Hinds.
Kane Williamson was also recognized for his excellent form in the Test arena and was named Test Player of the Year, while also winning the Redpath Cup for first-class batsmen.
In the six Test matches in the review period, Williamson scored 619 runs at 56 – including four centuries – becoming only the fifth New Zealand player to score a century in both innings of a Test with 118 and 109 in the second Test against South Africa . at Bay Oval.
Williamson continued his form in the next Test against South Africa at Seddon Park, becoming the fastest ever player to reach 32 Test centuries, and extending his record to seven centuries in seven consecutive Tests.
He was also selected in the ICC's Test Team of the Year.
Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner won the ODI and T20I Women's Player of the Year awards respectively.
Matt Henry's outstanding summer with the red ball was rewarded with the Winsor Cup for men's premier bowling.
Henry took 23 wickets in the four Tests in which he played, including 17 wickets in the two-Test series against Australia, for which he was named Player of the Series.
Suzie Bates won the domestic women's Ruth Martin Cup after a steady season for the Otago Sparks.
Bates' Otago Sparks teammate Emma Black was awarded the Women's Domestic Player of the Year and the Phyl Blackler Cup for Women's Domestic Bowling.
Nathan Smith was named Men's Domestic Player of the Year after a memorable summer for the Wellington Firebirds.
Auckland Aces bowler Danru Ferns was named Super Smash Men's Player of the Year.
Ferns topped the men's Super Smash wicket-taking charts with 18 wickets at 14 at an economy rate of 7.53 and claimed career-best T20 figures of three for 26 against the Wellington Firebirds at Kennard's Hire Community Oval .
Chris Brown was named Umpire of the Year for the second year in a row.
The Bert Sutcliffe Medal for Outstanding Service to Cricket was awarded to long-time administrator Trudy Anderson.
