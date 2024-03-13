Nick Saban: Former football coach laments the current landscape of college sports





Invited to speak during a roundtable discussion with a handful of U.S. Senators on Capitol Hill Tuesday, former football coach Nick Saban spoke about how the current landscape of college athletics contributed to his decision to retire from the University of Alabama after the 2023 season.

All the things I believed in all these years, fifty years of coaching, no longer exist in college athletics, Saban said during the roundtable.videoof which was posted online by Senator Ted Cruz (TX). It was always about developing players. It has always been about helping people become more successful in life.

That's why I always like college athletics more than the NFL, because you've had the opportunity to develop young people, Saban continued.

I want their quality of life to be good. I think, as I said before, Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) is a great opportunity for them to create a brand for themselves. I'm not against that at all. But coming up with a system that can still help the development of young people is, I believe, paramount to the future of college athletics.

Saban, 72, said the current system also lacks a framework to maintain competitive balance, leaving the universities willing to pay the most money, raise the most money and buy the most players in a position to spend money for an advantage on the playing field.

Saban, who won seven national championships as a head coach at Alabama and LSU, also said he prefers some form of revenue sharing with student athletes over the current system, which he called “pay for play” and likened to professional free agency.

I think it is important that student athletes can share some of this income. And I think the biggest solution to all of this is that we could have some kind of revenue sharing proposal that doesn't make student athletes employees, Saban said.

I think this could be the long term solution. I think you can create a better quality of life for student athletes. With such a system, you could still emphasize personal, academic, brand, and athletic development.

And it would be the same in, in all institutions. In other words, someone couldn't raise more money at one school to create a competitive advantage at another school.

Late last year, NCAA President Charlie Baker proposed a change in the way college athletes are compensated. His idea is to create a new subdivision within Division I, the highest level in collegiate athletics, so that schools can compensate athletes directly.

Baker outlined the idea in a letter to the NCAA Division I membership for the most highly funded colleges and universities to invest directly in their athletes, which would include the use of NIL.

The NCAA president said any school joining this newly created tier must do two things.

First, within the framework of Title IX, invest at least $30,000 per year in an enhanced educational trust fund for at least half of the institution's eligible student-athletes.

Second, they must commit to working with their peer institutions in this subdivision to create rules that may differ from those governing the rest of Division I. These rules may include a wide range of policies, such as the awarding of scholarships and the size of rosters, recruitment, transfers or NIL.

At the end of the roundtable, Saban again expressed his concerns about the future of college sports.

This is a major concern because the spirit of college athletics and the opportunities it has created for so many people over so many years are simply part of our fiber as a country, Saban said.

And people are certainly worried about what the future will bring, because no one is really happy with the direction we're taking right now.