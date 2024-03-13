Sports
Izaac Quek and Koen Pang book Singapore Smash's final eighth place
SINGAPORE Izaac Quek and Koen Pang hardly have time to reflect on their achievement after reaching the quarter-finals of the Singapore Smash on March 13.
Next up is a huge test for the men's doubles, world number 16, who have signaled their desire to give the world number 1 duo, Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin of China, a good fight in their match on 14 March.
After a 3-0 (11-6, 11-4, 11-9) win over unranked Argentines Santiago Lorenzo and Horacio Cifuentes in the last 16 at the OCBC Arena, the duo became the second Singaporean pair to reach the quarter-finals of the event, after Clarence Chew and Ethan Poh made history in 2022.
Izaac and Pang are not enjoying another meeting with the Chinese, the two-time defending champions, after losing 3-1 to Fan and Wang in the round of 16 of the 2023 Singapore Smash.
Before that, Izaac and Pang succumbed to a 4-0 defeat by the Chinese pair in the last 16 of the Asian continental leg of the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships.
Both Fan and Wang are also ranked No. 1 and 2 in the men's singles world respectively.
Pang, 21, said: It is the biggest quarter-finals I will play. I'm just trying to play my best because they are number 1 and 2 in the world so we have nothing to lose.
Izaac, 17, acknowledged that it will be difficult, but noted that they have learned from their encounters with the Chinese.
He said: We already know how strong they are, what their strengths and weaknesses are.
So when we get into the game, we know what to do. We shouldn't question ourselves, try to take some risks and, hopefully, put up a good fight.
They are also buoyed by their victory over the Argentines on March 13.
Izaac and Pang started the match comfortably, took a 3-2 lead and never relinquished the lead to win the first game 11-6.
They opened up a 7-1 lead when they returned to the field and the Argentines had no answer to the Singaporeans, who sealed the second game 11-4.
But it was neck and neck in the third game, with the visitors playing longer rallies and both sides trading leads four times to 9-9, as the Singaporeans took the final two points to see out the match.
Pang and Izaac, the 2023 SEA Games men's doubles champions, started playing together in 2022 and will count on their understanding against the Chinese pair.
Said Pang: When the ball comes to him, I know roughly what he is going to do and I can prepare for the next ball a little faster and there is more chemistry.
They are the only Singaporeans left in the tournament.
Compatriots Lucas Tan and Josh Chua pushed South Korean world number 2 Lim Jong-hoon and Jang Woo-jin, the silver medalists at the 2023 world championships, by winning the first frame 12-10, but lost the subsequent matches 12-10. 11-8, 11-6 in their round of 16.
Meanwhile, Chinese women's singles defending champion Sun Yingsha advanced to the last 16 with a 3-0 (11-8, 11-9, 11-6) win over South Korean Lee Zi-on.
She then teamed up with Wang to book a place in the mixed doubles semi-finals with a 3–0 (11–5, 11–8, 11–5) win over Spaniards Alvaro Robles and Maria Xiao.
China's No. 6 women's doubles pair Chen Meng and Wang Manyu survived a tough match against Austria's Sofia Polcanova and Romania's Bernadette Szocs before winning 3-2 (11-8, 6-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-8 ) to seal their place in the quarterfinals.
