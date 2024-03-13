Swimming and diving begins postseason competitions





Maddie Reidenbach Graduation Assistant, Communications and Strategic Brand Engagement CINCINNATI The University of Cincinnati swimming and diving program kicks off the season with the NCAA Diving Zone C Championships and CSCAA National Invitational Championships. Both events will take place from March 14 to 16. The Diving Zone Championships are held at the Ralph Wright Natatorium at the University of Louisville, while the CSCAA NIC is held in Ocala, Florida. //NCAA DIVING ZONE C CHAMPIONSHIPS

Will Klaas , Alex Data , Preston Landolt , Long Petersen And Lauren Melia will represent Cincinnati in Louisville. Each athlete achieved a zone cut score this season and will compete for a chance to qualify for the 2024 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. This will be Claus' third time participating in the event, while Givens and Landolt return for the second time in their careers. Claus and Landolt will compete in all three events (1m, 3m, platform), while Givens will compete in the 1m and 3m. As a Miami (OH) Redhawk, Melia finished 41st in the 3m at last year's Zone C Championships. This year she qualified in the 1m and 3m. Petersen qualified for her first career diving zones in the 1m and platform. Divers qualify for the NCAA Championships based on their performance at their respective zone meet. The top four divers from each event in their respective zone diving championship are eligible to compete in the NCAA Championships. Additional placings in each event in each zone will be considered based on the number of student-athletes from that zone who finished in the top 16 in that event at the previous year's contested or completed NCAA Championships. // CSCAA NATIONAL INVITATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS On the swimming side, Jessica Davis , Grace Gavin , Kaylee Nagel , Sophie Curtis , Brogan Robinson , Kyle Bumgardner Joe Swain and Max Plumley will compete for the Bearcats. The NIC offers a highlight event for those Division I swimmers and divers who have achieved B/Zone standards but are not selected for the NCAA Division I Championships. Each competition day the preliminary rounds start at 9:30 am, followed by the finals at 6:00 pm. A complete overview of events can be found here. Qualifying times must be achieved during the 2023-2024 NCAA season. You can find these times here. The results of each session will be posted on the CSCAA website as soon as possible after each session. Last year, Joleigh Crye won the 50-meter breaststroke to secure her spot at the 2023 NCAA Swimming Championships.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobearcats.com/news/2024/3/13/swimming-diving-swimming-and-diving-begin-postseason-competition.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos