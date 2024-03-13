Seeing the growth of women's cricket overwhelmed Perry





Bengaluru: You can't keep Ellyse Perry quiet for too long. The Australian all-rounder had had a decent Women's Premier League in Tuesday's crucial final league match for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Mumbai Indians, but nothing 'Perryesque'. Only one of her 40-plus knocks had produced a winning cause, while she had gone wicketless in the four matches she had bowled. RCB needed the input of their most experienced player on the day if they were to qualify for the play-offs. And she did so in a telling way. In one of the most inspired spells of fast bowling ever by a female pacer, Perry claimed 6/15 in her four overs, leaving RCB with a small target to chase. They were either bowling or LBWs, which reflected her accuracy and craftsmanship, bringing the good length ball back into the batters. However, she wasn't done for today. With RCB losing three early wickets, the 33-year-old steadied the ship in the company of an enterprising Richa Ghosh before sealing the play-off berth with a six. As it happened after a heartbreaking one-run loss against Delhi Capitals, the victory was all the more satisfying for RCB. Perry attributed this to a sense of calm within the team due to the change in their fortunes, while not being a big part of her great day at work. “Especially as I've gotten older, I don't really want to overreact to whether it's a good night or a bad night. The next day the sun comes up,” she said when asked about her personal celebrations. Speaking about the second season and the camaraderie in the RCB set-up, Perry turned the spotlight on others by heaping praise on captain Smriti Mandhana and wicketkeeper-batsman Richa Ghosh. She (Smriti) has led the group exceptionally well. Her personality is quite introverted. But she is so big on developing relationships with each player. How good is she (Richa)! She is absolutely amazing. She always has a permanent smile on her face. She has been phenomenal behind the stumps at so many important moments for us. And then take the bat to a whole new level of the game. Scary to think she's so young. Yes, it will be difficult to come across her in international cricket if she plays for India. Perry felt she was blessed to be part of women's cricket at a time when it is beyond her imagination. With over 15 years of experience, during which she has amassed 6,663 runs and 327 wickets in 308 international matches across all formats, she should know a thing or two about the evolution of women's football. From playing in front of empty stands to seeing 20,000 people shouting her name in a stadium, it has been an eventful journey for the popular cricketer. To be honest, I've never looked at it that way before,” she said when asked about her enviable performance. “What I have enjoyed most, without a doubt, is the success we have had as a team in various competitions. Being involved in World Cup victories and Ashes series at international level. And also without any doubt to be part of women's cricket in an era where it has exploded and to think that here I am sitting on a chair at the WPL in its second year, playing in front of crowds of 20-plus. 30,000 people… It's just mind-boggling. I think all these individual achievements and accomplishments are all so fleeting and frankly unsatisfying compared to the team experiencing success, Perry noted. (Published March 13, 2024, 4:59 PM IS)

