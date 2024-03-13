Michigan Football busts Ohio State RB coach Tony Alford for the same act





It took until less than a week remained before spring training began, but Michigan Football's coaching staff has finally been assembled. Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford has left Columbus to take the same position in Ann Arbor under head coach Sherrone Moore. An Ohio State spokesperson confirmed to the Free Press that Alford has informed the Buckeyes of his departure. He replaces running backs coach Mike Hart, an Ann Arbor legend whose contract expired after last season but was ultimately not retained. Alford, who had coached the Buckeyes backs under Urban Meyer and Ryan Day since 2015, was the second-longest tenured staffer in Columbus, behind only longtime defensive stalwart Larry Johnson. Alford spent six years at Notre Dame under Brian Kelly and Charlie Weis prior to his most recent run, with stops at Iowa State, Louisville and Washington before that. STAY STRONG:Michigan football's new strength coach isn't trying to change a system that works Alford's time coaching running backs at Louisville (2007-08) came just before Moore arrived there at the start of his career as a graduate assistant (2009-11) and tight ends coach (2012-13). Among the star backs Alford helps coach for Ohio State are: Ezekiel Elliott, JK Dobbins and TreVeyon Henderson, and most recently the Buckeyes courted former Ole Miss star Quinshon Judkins to pair with Henderson. Instead, Alford, who is highly regarded as both a recruiter and talent developer, has decided to join the team that has beaten up each of its Buckeyes over the last three seasons. The Wolverines lost the most decorated running back in program history with Blake Corum, who leaves after three consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 yards of offense and 12 or more touchdowns; most recently, he set a program record with 27 scores in the national championship season. [ MUST LISTEN:Make“Hail Yes!” your go-to Michigan Wolverines podcast, available anywhere you listen to podcasts (Apple,Spotify) ] However, the backfield seemed to get a boost when tailback Donovan Edwards opted to return. Edwards struggled mightily through 14 games last season, having just 113 carries for 393 yards (3.47 yards per attempt) and three scores. But in the national championship game, Edwards grabbed each of his first two touches for scores from beyond 40 yards and finished with six carries for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He will be paired with Kalel Mullings and likely freshman Benjamin Hall, who has received rave reviews. Per reportsAlford is expected to be one of the highest-paid running backs coaches in the country. Contact Tony García:[email protected]. Follow him up@realtonygarcia. The entire projected coaching staff for 2024-2025 in Michigan Football Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks: Kirk Campbell Running backs: Tony Alford Wide Receivers/Pass Play Coordinator: Ron Bellamy Tight ends: Steve Casula Offensive line: Grant Newsome Defensive coordinator: Wink Martindale Defensive line: Greg Scruggs Linebackers: Brian Jean-Mary Defensive backs: Lamar Morgan Special Teams Coordinator: JB Brown

