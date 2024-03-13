Fantasy Hockey Drop Candidates: Say goodbye to these sub-par contributors





Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins currently ranks 41st in scoring among centers and could be cut to make room for other players on fantasy rosters. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Specially for Yahoo Sports The NHL trade deadline has come and gone, leaving many players in new roles. To make room for any exciting newcomers to your fantasy hockey roster, someone has to leave. The players I mention below all remain on their original teams, and all of them could easily be dropped despite being included in a significant number of Yahoo leagues. Evgeni Malkin, C, Pittsburgh Penguins (82% selected) Is it time to give up on Malkin? The Penguins aren't going anywhere and Malkin has seemed disinterested lately. He had not registered a shot on goal, a goal or a blocked shot in three straight games before getting a shot on goal and a goal, as well as an assist on Pittsburgh's lone goal with 23 seconds left in the third, in Ottawa on Tuesday . period of time. Coach Mike Sullivan has moved Malkin to the second power play unit, meaning he won't play next to Sidney Crosby. It's a tough decision to let Malkin go, and I wouldn't do it in deeper leagues, but you could lose him in shallow pools. Malkin has 18 goals and 49 points in 64 games, by far the worst performance of his NHL career. Malkin currently ranks 41st in the scoring race among centers. There are much better choices out there right now. Jeff Skinner, LW, Buffalo Sabers (71% selected) Skinner snapped a three-game pointless streak with a goal against Detroit on Tuesday. The bad news is that Skinner will no longer see action on the first line with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch, but rather will play on the third line with Peyton Krebs and JJ Peterka. Skinner has also been cut from the first power play, and that has to hurt his fantasy value. Skinner has 21 goals and 41 points in 58 games, and like Malkin above, he can be kept in deep leagues, but he doesn't need to be on your team in shallow pools. Sean Durzi, D, Arizona Coyotes, (64% selected) Durzi has eight goals and 32 points in 60 games, including 14 points on the power play, but he is pointless in his last five games. He's worth keeping in deeper leagues, but you could easily drop him into shallow pools as he ranks 33rd among defensemen in points and 36th in points per game average. He hasn't recorded a point at even strength since January 25, a span of 19 games. All four of his points during that time frame have come from the power play. Mark Stone, RW, Vegas Golden Knights (77% selected) It baffles me why Stone is being retained in so many leagues when it is doubtful he will return before the end of the season. Stone had a great season with 53 points in 56 games before going down with an upper-body injury on February 20, but he always seems to miss a large portion of the season due to injuries. His best total in a Vegas jersey was 65 games in 2019-20, though he managed to play in 55 of 56 games in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season. There seems to be no reason to keep him, even in the goalkeeping leagues. Brayden McNabb, D, Vegas Golden Knights, (31% selected) McNabb is good in a few categories, as he has 104 hits and 169 blocked shots, but if you don't play those categories, he's not a good fantasy asset. McNabb has three goals and 20 points in 64 games this season, and while that's the second-best offensive season of his 12-year NHL career, it's still not good enough to have him on your fantasy roster unless you plays in the funky categories. .

