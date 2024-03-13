Two Cowboys named to the Mountain West 25th men's basketball team





LARAMIE, WY (March 12, 2024) The Mountain West has announced its 25eMen's basketball team season. Hunter Maldonado and Larry Nance, Jr. were the two Cowboys named to the team. Maldonado played for UW and Nance Jr. from 2016-2023. from 2011-2015. The Mountain West has announced its 25Men's basketball team season.and Larry Nance, Jr. were the two Cowboys named to the team. Maldonado played for UW and Nance Jr. from 2016-2023. from 2011-2015. A native of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Maldonado finished his career with 2,158 points, ranking third all-time in school history. He is also UW and the Mountain West's all-time leader in assists with 630. He ranks eighth at UW in rebounds with 808 and is the only player in college basketball history to record more than 2,000 points , has more than 600 assists and grabs more than 800 rebounds. . He played in a school-record 157 games and a school-record 144 starts. He scored a career-high 36 points against New Mexico in the MW Tournament in his final game at Wyoming. Maldonado also added 188 steals at UW for second all-time and made 558 free throws to rank second at UW. One of the most exciting student-athletes to ever play at Wyoming, Larry Nance, Jr., was a great all-around player. The Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2014-15, he was a two-time All-Conference player and two-time All-Defensive Team Honoree. He is also a member of the UW Athletics Hall of Fame. He led Wyoming to the Mountain West Conference tournament championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2015, earning all-MW Tournament honors. He finished his career at Wyoming as a 1,000-point scorer and ranked in the top ten all-time in rebounds, blocked shots and steals. A prolific dunker and fan favorite, he was featured on ESPN's Top 10 highlights numerous times. He was drafted in the first round of the 2015 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers and is now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

