Burning spring football questions for every ACC team

The Hokies rotate heavily up front, and their top three contributors from last year (Norell Pollard, Mario Kendricks, Pheldarius Payne) have all left. Those are big hits. PFF grades don't tell the whole story, but those were three of the Hokies' seven highest-rated defensemen and a big reason why they ranked 10th nationally in percentage pressure per second. That trio consistently managed to collapse the pocket. There are some recurring pieces for Virginia Tech. Upper class men Josh Fugue And Wilfried Pene both return after playing more than 200 snaps last year. The Hokies also added a potential all-conference prospect Aeneas Peebles from Hertog. But there's still a big question as to how that unit will come together and whether it can be nearly as effective as last year. WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS: CAN HANK BACHMEIER REVITALIZE THE PRECEDING ATTACK? Wake Forest's break with Sam Hartman didn't go well. The Demon Deacons, who had been in the top 25 four years in a row, fell to 100th nationally. Those struggles at quarterback led to the program's first losing season in a non-COVID year since 2015. And that led to change this offseason. The team's starter for 2023, Mitch Griffis, entered the transfer portal. Then the Demon Deacons added a familiar name to college football fans in Bachmeier, the former Boise State and Louisiana Tech QB. Bachmeier will be under scrutiny next year. He played well for the Bulldogs – 2,058 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.7 CMP% – despite adverse conditions. Now the sixth-year is entering the Power Four ranks for the first time. If he does well in the spring, there's reason to be optimistic again about a team that produces the 36th highest in the FBS. But if he struggles, it could open the door for seniors Michael Kern or a highly touted true freshman Jeremy Hecklinski. How that QB battle plays out will be telling for Wake's chances in 2024. RELATED — Burning spring football questions for every SEC team

