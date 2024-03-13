Casper Ruud beats Gael Monfils to reach Indian Wells QFs | ATP tour





Indian Wells Ruud supports the QFs of Indian Wells The Norwegian then faces Paul March 13, 2024 Casper Ruud in action on Wednesday at the BNP Paribas Open.

By ATP staff Casper Ruud is in his first quarter-final of the BNP Paribas Open after beating Gael Monfils 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 on Wednesday. The Norwegian provided full-court cover during the two-hour, 27-minute battle as he sent Monfils from corner to corner in long rallies, some of which lasted more than 20 shots. Despite struggling to get past the athletic Frenchman in the opening set, Ruud kept his composure and found an alternative solution: moving forward to shorten points and cut off any corners. After advancing only twice in the opening set, he finished the match with 16 of 20 net points. “I felt physically good and ready,” said Ruud, who has saved 10 of 11 break points during this tournament. “Really tough second set, luckily it went to my liking. I saved a few break points there and had sufficient grip in the tiebreak.” Ruud earned his only break of the match in the third game of the deciding set, negating Monfils' quest to become the sixth-oldest player to reach an ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal since the series' inception in 1990 . Ruud continued to wear down the 37-year-old, who played a three-hour, 12-minute third-round match against Cameron Norrie, and was sharp on serve in the decider to improve to 1-1 in his Lexus ATP Head2Head series . with Monfils. After rising three places to number 8 in the PIF ATP Live Race to Turin these two weeks, Ruud is 4-0 in the deciding sets this season. “I think it was the other way around last year. I lost a lot of close matches and a lot of three-setters didn't go my way,” said Ruud. “This year the goal was to make a good start in three-setters. If you're on a roll in three-setters, it's easier to keep it going. In the back of your mind: 'Last week I won three three-setters, so why not do it again?' With a record of 16-3 seasons, the world number 8 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings will next face 17th seed Tommy Paul. Ruud has now reached the quarter-finals or better in eight of the nine ATP Masters 1000 events. Attack more, attack better @CasperRuud98 raised his #InAttack & #Conversion win in 3sets; Set 1 23% #InAttack & 56% #Conversion

Set 2 33% #InAttack & 70% #Conversion

Set 3 33% #InAttack & 83% #Conversion#TennisInsights | @atptour | @BNPPARIBASOPEN pic.twitter.com/MnxH17WDMq — Tennis Insights (@tennis_insights) March 13, 2024 American Paul ended the dream streak of lucky loser Luca Nardi, who stunned Novak Djokovic in the third round. Paul swung freely and maintained an aggressive starting position, sealing a 6-4, 6-3 win. It was a cool game today. He played really well and we pushed each other early in the first set and that's when I really started to feel comfortable reaching the net, said Paul, who won 15 out of 18 net points, according to Infosys ATP statistics. World No. 17 Paul is in his fourth Masters 1000 quarter-final and first on home soil. He is 13-4 this season and has yet to drop a set this two weeks.

