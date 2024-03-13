Sports
Black Jewish NHL player Jordan Harris has a goal: to diversify hockey
Jacob Gurvis
Growing up playing hockey, Jordan Harris knew how rare it was to see a player like him on the ice. Of the approximately 700 players in the NHL, only a few dozen are black.
In 2022, the 23-year-old defenseman of the Montreal Canadiens joined the yellow hockey players of color. But Harris is also one of about a dozen Jews in the league, which puts him in a class of one: the NHL's only Black Jewish player on the ice.
Now in the middle of his second full season, Harris said growing up in a biracial Jewish family has taught him to treat people decently. “It has helped me tremendously in building relationships,” he said.
He also hopes that his personal example can inspire other kids to see a future for themselves in professional hockey. Harris is a member of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition, which works to make the sport more diverse. And late last month, during a panel for the Canadiens on diversity in hockey, he spoke publicly about his Jewish heritage and how that contributes to the cause.
It's great to think that there might be some young players who hear my story and can relate to it in some way. “I think that's fantastic,” Harris said. Hopefully there are kids who read an article about this or see things about the Player Inclusion Coalition that I did and are inspired to continue the path.
Born in Haverhill, Massachusetts, Harris didn't always know the extent of his Jewish roots. His father Peter, himself a former hockey player who was drafted by the New York Islanders in 1986 but did not make the NHL, is Jewish and half-black. The younger Harris explained that his father was adopted from a Jewish orphanage. His mother, who is white, is not Jewish.
Harris said Passover, which he and his family celebrated every year with his father's side of the family, was a special highlight.
That was the favorite night of the year for me and my brothers because of all the food, family and excitement around the whole tradition, Harris said. We weren't overly religious, but it's been really cool to just learn more about my culture and where it comes from.
He and his brother took a DNA test last summer that confirmed their Jewish ancestry. He said the results were very nice to see, but that honestly it didn't change my view of my family, whom he already considered Jewish.
“I grew up without much knowledge of my heritage on my father's side, but that doesn't change how close our family was and how proud I was to be raised the way I was,” he said. I still saw myself as part of our Jewish family, even before I knew my DNA results.
Harris lives in Montreal and says he's still learning about the city's sizable Jewish community, estimated at about 90,000 people, the second largest in Canada after Toronto. Harris said he celebrated Rosh Hashanah last year with his girlfriend and her boss, who is Jewish, and plans to spend Passover with them as well.
Gabe Pulver, co-host of the sports podcast Canadian Jewish News Menschwarmers, said Montreal's rich Jewish and hockey traditions could help Harris gain new fans.
The history of Jewish Canada certainly runs through Montreal, Pulver said. There are a lot of hockey fans in Montreal who have been there for a long time, especially Jewish hockey fans.
As fans learn more about Harris' Jewish background, Pulver said, he will gain an untold number of fans overnight.
For Pulver, Harris' Jewish identity could be especially valuable in Montreal, where fans are generally slow to warm up to American players who don't speak French.
At least one Jewish Montrealer will likely encounter Harris on the ice. Devon Levi, the Jewish goaltender for the Buffalo Sabres, played with Harris at Northeastern University and is from the heavily Jewish Montreal suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux. Harris said he might also see Levi during the NHL season, as Levi's family has invited him for Jewish holidays.
It shows the close-knit community, not just in sports, but just the Jewish community in general, Harris said.
Harris was drafted 71st overall by the Canadiens in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft but had already committed to Northeastern, where he played for four seasons before coming to Montreal at the end of the 2021-2022 season.
Harris said he has asked questions about his family's traditions, but it all comes from a place of curiosity.
A lot of people are surprised to hear that I'm Jewish, or biracial, or whatever, but no one has looked at me differently, Harris said. A lot of people have been curious and asked about my background and I think that's great because the more you can learn about your teammates, I think that will only help the relationships.
Harris is part of a growing group of Jewish players in the NHL, led by stars like Jack Hughes, along with Fox and Zach Hyman.
As a Jewish member of the Canadiens, Harris follows in the footsteps of former Habs, including Nate Thompson and Jeff Halpern, who is now an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning. And Pulver said he is aware of at least one other black Jewish player who has appeared in the NHL: former New York Islander Josh Ho-Sang, a Toronto native of Jamaican, Chinese, African and Russian Jewish descent.
Harris said he cherishes the opportunity to inspire young Jewish fans and be part of a small but vital Jewish presence in the league.
It's unbelievable, Harris said. It's cool because you get to represent something bigger than yourself, and that's really special.
