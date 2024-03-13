Swimming and diving on the way to postseason competitions





MUNCIE, Ind. – – After strong performances throughout the 2023-2024 season, 16 members of the Ball State swimming and diving program will appear in the postseason starting Thursday. In the pool, 15 Cardinals will travel to Ocala, Florida, for the 2024 CSCAA National Invitational Championships at FAST (Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training). The three-day competition runs from Thursday to Saturday, with preliminary rounds starting at 9am each day and the finals at 6pm. In addition, student-athletes have the opportunity to participate in the Long Course Time Trials on Sundays. Representing Ball State on the men's side are Aidan Biddle , Tommy Brunner , Michael Brands , Benjamin Clarkston , Joey Garberick , Bryce glove , Michael Mitsynskyy , Ethan Pheifer And Jacob Siewers . Representing Ball State will be on the women's side Payton Kelly , Natalie Marshall , Julia Ofman , Kiran Stauffer , Callie Tuma And Alexa von Holtz . Below is a full overview of the expected NIC schedule. Fans can watch the action live on Meet Mobile, with live video here: In the diving well, second year Porter Brovont will represent Ball State at the NCAA Zone C Diving Championships Thursday through Saturday at the Ralph Wright Natatorium in Louisville. Brovont will compete in the 3M board on Thursday and the 1M board on Friday. Fan can follow the action on Dive Meet and with live video Thursday And Friday. Ball State schedule at the CSCAA National Invitational Championships Thursday Schedule – MEN 200 freestyle relay 5. Ball Status – 1:18.88 50 Backstroke 28. Ethan Pheifer – 22.66

54. Benjamin Clarkston – 23.86 500 freestyle 27. Tommy Brunner – 4:30.17 50 Butterfly 11. Bryce glove 21.96

34. Mason Young 22.44 50 breaststroke 1. Joey Garberick 24.09

20. Aidan Biddle 25.17

42. Michael Brands 25.84 50 Freestyle 41. Jacob Siewers 20.42 400 medley relay 19. Ball Status 3:15.17 Thursday Schedule – WOMEN 200 freestyle relay 28. Ball Status – 1:32.66 50 Breaststroke 27. Julia Ofman 28.99 500 freestyle 37. Callie Tuma – 4:53.15

45. Kiran Stauffer – 4:45.01 200 IM 13. Alexa von Holtz 2:00.85 50 Freestyle 3. Payton Kelly 22.32 400 medley relay 19. Ball Status 3:42.56 Friday schedule – MEN 200 medley relay 10. Ball Status 1:26.61 400 IM 23. Tommy Brunner 3:58.58 100 Butterfly 24. Bryce glove 100 breaststroke 2. Joey Garberick 51.93

30. Aidan Biddle 54.80

37. Michael Brands 55.21 100 Backstroke 26. Ethan Pheifer 48.58 800 freestyle relay 17. Ball Status 6:36.72 Friday schedule – WOMEN 200 medley relay 13. Ball Status 1:40.12 400 IM 28. Alexa von Holtz 4:21.75

51. Callie Tuma 4:25.49 100 breaststroke 56. Julia Ofman 1:03.14 100 Backstroke 30. Payton Kelly 54.91 800 freestyle relay 25. Ball Status 7:24.58 Saturday Schedule – MEN 1650 Freestyle 14. Tommy Brunner 15:42.91 100 IM 14. Joey Garberick 50.91

15. Michael Brands 51.04

26. Ethan Pheifer 52.17 100 freestyle 36. Jacob Siewers 44.67 200 breaststroke 3. Joey Garberick 1:54.78

30. Michael Brands 2:00.87

41. Aidan Biddle 2:02.80 200 Butterfly 11. Bryce glove 1:46.93

23. Michael Mitsynskyy 1:50.09

32. Benjamin Clarkston 1:50.97 400 freestyle relay 19. – Ball Status 2:58.95 Saturday schedule – WOMEN 1650 Freestyle 17. Callie Tuma 16:44.16 100 freestyle 4. Payton Kelly 49.03 200 breaststroke 54. Julia Ofman 2:18:30 200 Butterfly 14. Alexa von Holtz 2:00.06 400 freestyle relay 24. Ball Status 3:23.14

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ballstatesports.com/news/2024/3/13/SWIM_PostseasonPreview.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos