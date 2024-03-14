Florida's Broward County Stadium to expand ahead of the T20 Cricket World Cup

Rain has halted play of the second T20i match between West Indies and India in Central Broward … [+] Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, on August 4, 2019. (Photo by Randy Brooks/AFP) (Photo credit should be RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

The ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup is come to America and while most attention is on the huge clash between India and Pakistan at the 34,000-seat Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9, there are other matches of interest too. The tournament opener is a historic North American affair as the hosts play Canada at Grand Prairie in Dallas, the scene of the successful opening of Major League Crickets last July. Nearly forgotten in the rush of breaking news is Florida's Broward County Stadium (now renamed Central Broward Park & ​​Broward County Stadium), the third location of the three facilities in the United States.

Just over twenty years ago in one interview with the New York Times

NOW

the then mayor of Lauderhill, Richard Kaplan, was adamant about his ambition to develop the game of cricket in the city. There isn't much that sets Lauderhill apart from many other cities. Cricket is going to put us on the map. One day, Lauderhill will be known as the cricket capital of the United States, said Kaplan, who has written a book on the history of the game in the US.

In 2007, the project within the Central Broward Park complex was completed at a construction cost of $70 million. It became the first cricket venue in the US to be officially certified by the International Cricket Council and in 2010 it hosted the first international match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

There were a few parochial issues when the stadium came under fire from local media and taxpaying South Florida residents for being too passive in its primary purpose. The province's main newspaper, The Sun Sentinel, ran the headline “Broward built it, but cricket hasn't come”, while other sports such as women's football, World Cup rugby qualifiers and a semi-professional gridiron competition instead used the facility. Kaplan himself wrote a stern letter to ICC chief executive David Richardson in 2013, criticizing the USA Cricket Association for failing to promote the stadium for major cricket matches.

“After several years of underutilization by our sanctioning cricket organization USACA, the City of Lauderhill and Broward County have had to look at other alternative uses for the stadium, where tickets are sold to fill seats,” the mayor wrote at the time.

Ultimately, things improved with more high-profile visitors. In 2016, India played their first series in the US against the West Indies in Lauderhill, with both matches sold out and Men in Blue coach Anil Kumble lavishing praise on the facilities. It is a great coincidence that the crowd turnout for the very first international matches played by Team India in the US is the same as the crowd turnout for the US cricket match with Canada in 1844, the first international sporting event of the modern world, which has increased enormously in recent years. Chairman of the BBCI. The lucrative Caribbean Premier League also used the stadium for the group stage.

The Indian team returned to the ground to play the same opponents in 2019, 2022 and last year. South Florida has close ties to the Caribbean and many Jamaican, Guyanese and Trinidadian expats live in the region. Lance Gibbs, the former West Indies spinner, also gave the project the much-needed credibility.

As the competition approaches, Broward County will host an estimated 45,000 visitors, offset by the fact that two of the four matches to be played there involve the two mega-cricket nations of India and Pakistan, which have a TV audience of more than 400 people have attracted. million at previous 50-over World Cup events. The national team also plays against the Irish. As a trailer for the main event, a 400-pound, 8-foot replica of the official T20 World Cup cricket will tour various locations around Greater Fort Lauderdale.

Last month it was announced that Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium would undergo an $8.4 million renovation project to improve infrastructure in time for the first-ever World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Nepal on June 11. “We are expanding to approximately 8,150 seats. On top of that, we will also have a third party come in and build temporary seating to reach approximately 10,000 to 12,000 seats,” Broward Parks and Recreation Director Dan West said in a statement obtained by Florida News.

USA Cricket Vice Captain Aaron Jones taps a ball with a bat installed next to a giant cricket ball … [+] at a marketplace to mark 100 days to go for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Miami, Florida, on February 22, 2024. The Ball Drop marks a seminal moment in cricket history as the US and West Indies come together to host are this prestigious tournament from June 1 to 29, 2024. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Known for its various cultural and music festivals, the park will be closed from early April to mid-July as preparations for the T20 tournament begin. The impact on the local economy is predicted to be significant. Broward County Commissioner Hazelle Rogers estimates the event will generate approximately $40 million to $50 million in economic value.

Cricket is the most watched sport after football and the implications for Lauderhill as the original cricket capital of the United States are no longer a fantasy. When the first ball is bowled, Kaplan's vision will be close to becoming a reality.