Sports
Football adds four coaches, completing the staff
Castillo, a longtime NFL assistant, has been hired as offensive line coach. Frazier steps into the role of wide receivers coach after recently serving on the Tennessee Titans staff. Thomas returns to Westwood as running backs coach after two years at his alma mater, Navy. Veteran offensive line coach and former standout quarterback White will lead Bruin's signal callers.
“We are building a teaching staff,” Foster said. “These coaches have acquired a diverse set of skills working at every level of football and they are eager to share that knowledge with the players in our program. Their passion for the game and coaching reflects what we actively instill in our players by approaching whatever they want. ” do it with discipline, respect and enthusiasm and I look forward to seeing them work together.”
Jerry Neuheisel, who coached UCLA's wide receivers from 2021 to 2023, will take over the tight end room. Billy Fessler was added to the staff as quarterbacks coach in January after two seasons in Akron and remains with the Bruins as an offensive analyst.
Owner of more than 40 years of coaching experience, including nearly 30 in the NFL, Castillo has held positions on the staffs of current NFL head coaches Jim Harbaugh, John Harbaugh, Sean McDermott and Andy Reid after beginning his career at the collegiate level. His longest NFL tenure came in Philadelphia, where the Eagles captured six NFC East titles, made five trips to the NFC Championship Game and advanced to Super Bowl XXXIX during his 18 seasons (1995-2012) on the staff.
Castillo most recently spent time on the staff of Ron Rivera's Washington Commanders as tight ends coach in 2021 and 2022. His NFL experience also includes stops with the Chicago Bears (2020, 2021), Buffalo Bills (2017, 2018) and Baltimore Ravens (2013-16). ). Castillo was an offensive analyst for the University of Michigan in 2019, helping a group that ranked 15th nationally in yards per play (6.09) while rushing for more than 200 yards (203.2) and 35, Scored 2 points per game.
READ CASTILLO'S FULL BIO
Frazier's two-year tenure (2021, 2022) in Tennessee was highlighted by a standout campaign in 2021, as the Titans went 12-5 en route to a first-place finish in the AFC South. Tennessee ranked fifth in the NFL with an average of 141.4 rushing yards per game and receiver AJ Brown had a solid season with 63 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns. In 2022, the Titans finished second in the AFC South and had two offensive starters named to the Pro Bowl. Additionally, five different players recorded 30 or more receptions.
Before making the jump to the NFL, Frazier made collegiate coaching stops at Montana State (2019, 2020), Western Illinois (2018), Northwestern (2017), Dayton (2016) and Delaware Valley (2014, 2015). Montana State went 11-4 with Frazier on the staff as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. In 2019, MSU was ranked fourth in the nation and reached the semifinals of the FCS playoff.
READ THE FULL FRAZIER BIO
Thomas returns to UCLA, where he previously served as an offensive analyst (2020, 2021) and strategic intelligence program director (2019). Thomas assisted offensive coaches off the field with basic game planning, opponent analysis, opponent personnel and opponent tendencies. He specifically worked with Foster and the running backs in 2020 and 2021, helping future NFL backs Brittain Brown, Demetric Felton Jr. and guiding Zach Charbonnet as the Bruins recorded top-20 scoring and rushing offenses both years.
Thomas left UCLA in 2022 to become director of player personnel at his alma mater, Navy. He was chosen in 2023 to coach the slotbacks, a position he played in from 2010 to 2013 for the Midshipmen. He is Navy's all-time leader in kickoff return yards with 2,338 yards. With Thomas on staff, Navy's ball carriers ranked 17th nationally in rushing offense (194.6 yards per game). Thomas spent five years in the United States Marine Corps and served in Okinawa, Japan, before taking his first coaching job at UCLA.
READ THOMAS' FULL BIO
White has 16 years of coaching experience, most recently as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach for the NFL's Houston Texans. He has made stops at Maryland (2021), Prairie View A&M (2018, 2019), Arkansas at Pine Bluff (2016, 2017), Howard (2011-15), Southern (2010) and Texas Southern (2006-08) on the collegiate level. His standout students included Taulia Tagovailoa, Jalen Morton, Greg McGhee and Dray Joseph.
White spent parts of six years on the rosters of NFL, NFL Europe and CFL teams after a record-breaking run as Howard University's quarterback during his playing days. He was a first-team Division I-AA All-America selection in 1996 and 1998 and received MEAC Player of the Year and Black College Football Player of the Year honors in 1996. White set career records for passing yards (9,808) and passing touchdowns (92) during his playing days with the Bison. He then guided his alma mater's offense and quarterbacks to back-to-back seasons leading the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in total offense.
READ FULL WHITE BIO
2024 UCLA FOOTBALL COACHING STAFF
DeShaun Foster Head coach
Eric Bujemy Associate head coach, offensive coordinator
Juan Castillo Offensive line
Eric Frazier Wide receivers
Strong Malloe Defensive coordinator, inside linebackers
Jerry Neuheisel Tight ends
Brian Norwood Assistant Head Coach, Passing Game Coordinator, Safeguards
Marcus Thomas Running backs
Tony Washington Jr. Defensive line, outside linebackers
Ted White Quarterbacks
Kodi Whitfield Special teams coordinator, cornerbacks
