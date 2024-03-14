



Hot second half lifts No. 13 Hofstra over No. 12 Hampton in first round of CAA Championship

CAMP CENTRAL | BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS | PHOTO GALLERY | HOFSTRA PRINTER | HAMPTON PRESSER WASHINGTON, DC (March 13, 2024) A 25-point third quarter lifted No. 13 Hofstra to a 71-55 win over No. 12 Hampton in the first round of the CAA Womens Basketball Championship presented by Primis Wednesday afternoon at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. The Pride (10-20) won the first game of the conference tournament for the fourth straight season and advanced to play No. 5 William & Mary in the second round tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. Hampton finishes the year 3-26 after the setback . Alarice Goodencame off the bench to score a career-high 19 points, ranking four leaders in double figures for Hofstra.Brooke AnyaAndEmma van Esseneach scored 10 points in the second half, totaling 14 and 12 for the game. In addition,Zyheima Swintscored a double-double with 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Cheyenne Talbothad a team-high 18 points, with five rebounds, andCamryn Hillcontributed 10 points for the Lady Pirates. Hofstra shot 60.7 percent (17-28) after halftime and shot 45.6 percent (26-57) for the game, while limiting Hampton to 33.9 percent (19-56) from the floor. Additionally, Hofstra scored 32 points on 22 Hampton miscues in the game. Hofstra came alive in the third, shooting 64.3 percent (9-14) from the break and outscoring Hampton 25-12 in the frame. The Pride gained momentum with an 18-2 run, making eight straight field goals to take a 42-27 lead. Von Essen scored eight points during the period and knocked down a pair of trifectas. Hampton scored six of the final eight points, but Hofstra took a 46-35 lead in the fourth. The Pride put the game out of reach with a 9-0 run early in the fourth to gain its largest lead at 55-36. Gooden had five points during the run, knocking down a three before making a steal and layup on consecutive possessions. Ten points was as close as Hampton would get the rest of the way. The pace picked up in the final three minutes of the first half as the teams traded 6-0 odds before a Gooden free throw brought Hofstra within two minutes, 23-21, at halftime. Hampton pushed the lead to 17-14 on a pair of technical free throws from Hill before the Pride responded with six straight points. The next six points went to the Lady Pirates, ending with back-to-back layups from Talbot. Follow #CAAHoops Facebook, Tweet And Instagram for current information and more information about CAA member institutions and their basketball programs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://caasports.com/news/2024/3/13/womens-basketball-hot-second-half-lifts-no-13-hofstra-over-no-12-hampton-in-first-round-of-caa-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

