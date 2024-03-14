Sources: College Football Playoff leaders are close to finalizing a deal moving forward

The College Football Playoff is getting closer to finalizing its deal for the future.

The presidents of the ACC and the Big 12 have voted to authorize their commissioners to adopt the future framework related to a new CFP, including a new revenue model and concepts around a playoff format, all of which will be part of a new contract with ESPN. Those with knowledge of the discussions spoke to Yahoo Sports on condition of anonymity.

The two leagues were thought to be the most resistant to a deal. Their presidential vote is seen as a major hurdle to reaching an agreement. The votes from the Big 12 and the ACC were unanimous, sources told Yahoo Sports.

The CFP Management Committee, the 10 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame's athletic director, are expected to convene in the coming days at a meeting that should provide some finality on what has been a long, dramatic march toward the future of the playoffs which starts in 2026. conference and Notre Dame will be asked whether or not to commit to the new CFP framework.

The expectation is that, pending approval from each conference presidential board, all ten conferences will commit to, specifically, a new revenue distribution model, parameters surrounding a playoff format, and a new governance structure. Notre Dame supports the framework, multiple sources told Yahoo Sports.

As detailed in a Yahoo Sports story last Friday, a proposal for a new revenue sharing model has been heavily weighted toward the Big Ten and SEC, according to those briefed on the matter.

Under the previous structure, the five major conferences shared largely equally 80% of the CFP's $460 million in revenue. The new contract with ESPN is expected to be worth $1.3 billion annually starting in 2026.

In a proposal discussed among administrators over the past 10 days, the Big Ten and the SEC would jointly earn about 58% of the CFP's base distribution. This figure would far exceed the combined distribution number of the ACC and Big 12s, which is expected to be around 32%. The remaining amount (approximately 10%) will be distributed among Notre Dame and the 64 teams of the Group of Five.

What will the College Football Playoff look like in the future? (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The difference in split between the two sets of conferences SEC/Big Ten and ACC/Big 12 could be more than $300 million. The Power Two will earn a combined amount that should exceed $700 million, far more than the ACC and Big 12s figure of around $400 million. Approximately $115 million has been earmarked for the Group of Five.

The schools' revenues won't decrease, as the CFP is projected to earn three times as much as the four-team version. Major conference schools currently receive approximately $6 million in distribution from the CFP. The SEC and Big Ten schools will see their annual payout triple, if not quadruple, to the low $20 million range. The Big 12 and ACC are expected to see a doubling of their previous amounts. Notre Dame is expected to receive its own annual benefit, which is expected to increase significantly from the current benefit.

According to the latest proposal, it is not expected that there will be a concept of participation distribution as part of the new revenue model; a change leaders made to the original proposal circulated last week. The current model requires participating teams to earn revenue by qualifying and then advancing through the field.

The CFP base revenue distribution model is largely based on historical playoff success over the past decade. Considering future realignments, the SEC and Big Ten account for 72.5% of CFP participants. The SEC leads all conferences with 17 appearances in the four-team field, counting Oklahoma and Texas. The Big Ten is next at 12, taking into account the four new schools. The ACC (7 teams) and Big 12 (2) follow.

The contract is expected to include a final look-in provision in 2028, during which the revenue distribution and format could be re-evaluated. The look-in facility can be activated earlier by any conference rescheduling.

A playoff format has not yet been finalized, but the contract is expected to include several guaranteed protections regarding a format. The champions of the four major conferences and the highest-ranked champion from the Group of Five automatically earn a qualifying spot for each playoff. Notre Dame is expected to have its own safeties regarding a format.

Other details of the formula are expected to be finalized after the leagues reach an agreement with ESPN on the television deal, which will extend through the 2031 playoffs, according to the network's own reporting. For 2024 and 2025, the format is set as a 5+7 12-team model, which automatically awards qualifying spots to the five highest-ranked champions and seven overall spots to the next highest-ranked teams.

Like their large revenue share, the SEC and Big Ten are expected to carry significant weight in determining a future format. A variety of 14-team formats continue to circulate in the industry.

One in particular, a 5+9 14-team model, is gaining popularity. That format reflects the current 5+7 12-team format, but has two extra large spots. Presumably that model would automatically accommodate the five highest-ranked conference champions.

There is still the possibility of multiple automatic qualifiers for individual competitions, including a format that awards three automatic qualifiers each to the SEC and Big Tentwo each for the ACC and Big 12 and one for the top-ranked Group of Five program, with three major spots, a 3-3-2-2-1+3 model.

A 2-2-1-1-1+7 model is also being considered. It awards two car berths each to the SEC and Big Ten, one to the ACC and Big 12, one to the top-ranked Group of Five, with seven at-large spots.

The concept of the Big Ten and SEC have exclusive rights to the two first-round byes has received enough pushback that it has been filed, as Yahoo Sports reported Friday.

The money is more important than any format.

Income is more important than ever. The major conferences and their members are gearing up for one future compensation model for athletes. The concept, whether employment, revenue sharing or collective bargaining, requires additional cash flow to be set aside for players.

The leagues are also in danger of being owed billions of dollars in retroactive NIL payment and television distribution due to several ongoing antitrust cases.