Maine-UNH will clash in the quarterfinals of the Hockey East Tournament
ORONO, Maine The #8 University of Maine men's hockey team will host the #17 University of New Hampshire in the quarterfinals of the Hockey East Tournament on Saturday, March 16 at Alfond Arena.
The single-elimination Buffalo Wild Wings Border Battle between the third-seeded Black Bears and the sixth-seeded Wildcats is scheduled for a puck drop at 7 p.m.
The game will air on ESPN+ with an international stream available via Hockey East/Stretch Internet. The game can also be heard on 92.9 FM in eastern Maine, 100.5 FM in southern Maine or online at GoBlackBears.com/MIHRadio.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
Third-seeded University of Maine will host sixth-seeded University of New Hampshire
This will be the 10th game between Maine and UNH in the Hockey East Tournament and the third quarterfinal ever.
The Wildcats went 1-2-0 against the Black Bears this season … UNH dropped a game in Maine 5-2 in December, but defeated the Black Bears 6-2, 5-2 at the Whittemore in February Centre.
This is the first Hockey East home quarterfinal for Maine since the 2011-12 season (Maine earned a home quarterfinal in 2019-20, but the tournament was canceled).
The 2024 Hockey East Tournament is a single-elimination tournament.
A WIN ON SATURDAY WOULD…
Bump Maine to 10-23-2 this year.
Advance the Black Bears to their first Hockey East Tournament semifinal since the 2011-12 season.
Give Maine 13 wins in a season at Alfond Arena for the first time since 2013-14.
ABOUT MAINE
The Black Bears are 22-10-2 overall and went 14-9-1 in Hockey East in the 2023-2024 regular season.
Maine's 22-10-2 regular season record marks its most regular season wins since going 24-10-2 in 36 regular season games in 2005-06 (the Black Bears finished 28-12-2 overall that year ).
Bradley Nadeau(17-24-41) andJos Nadeau(16-25-41) are tied for the team lead in points, seven players have at least 20 points for the Black Bears through 34 games, Maine has 23 different point scorers and 20 different scorers.
In purpose,Albin Boijais 9-5-1 with a 2.07 goals against average, .917 save percentage and one shutout whileVictor Ostmanis 13-5-1 with a 2.79 goals against average and .894 save percentage.
The Black Bears are averaging 62.21 shots per game, second-highest in Hockey East behind Providence (62.62).
Maine has spent 18 consecutive weeks in the rankings for the first time since the 2010-2011 season. Additionally, the program has spent 16 consecutive weeks in the top 10 for the first time since the 2006–07 season.
SERIES HISTORY vs. NEW HAMPSHIRE
Maine has a 71-64-13 overall record in the all-time series at UNH, including a 1-2-0 mark this season.
UNH dropped a game in Maine 5-2 in December, but defeated the Black Bears 6-2, 5-2 at the Whittemore Center in February.
Maine is 7-2 all-time against UNH in the Hockey East Tournament, including a 4-0 mark in the quarterfinals.
Twelve current Black Bears have at least one point against UNH… Lynden Breen (4-3-7) and Ben Poisson (1-6-7) are Maine's active scoring leaders against UNH… Jos Nadeau (3-0-3) and Bradley Nadeau (0-3-3) have three points each… Donavan Villeneuve-Houle (3-2-5) has five.
The Wildcats and Black Bears played for the first time on December 15, 1979 at Alfond Arena, with John Tortorella scoring the winning goal in the Black Bears' 5-3 victory.
Maine is on two different nine-game winning streaks in the heated series.
Current Maine assistant coach Alfie Michaud had a career-high seven wins against UNH, including a streak of five straight wins beginning with a victory on February 1, 1998 and extending to the April 3, 1999 National Championship, 3-2, overtime win at Arrowhead Pond.
MAINE IN THE HOCKEY EASTERN TOURNAMENT
Maine is playing in its 37th Hockey East Tournament this season … tying with New Hampshire for the third-most appearances in league history, behind Boston College (39) and Boston University (39).
The Black Bears have won five titles, third all-time behind BC (11) and BU (10).
Maine is 56-47 all-time in the Hockey East Tournament…the Black Bears have a 31-24 record in the quarterfinals, including a 30-4 record at home in quarterfinals.
Maine appeared in its first title game in 1987 and went on to appear in seven consecutive championship games.
Maine is currently winless in its last seven Hockey East Tournament games…that's Maine's longest losing streak ever in the conference tournament.
LOOKING FOR THE SIXTH
Maine is looking for its sixth Hockey East Tournament title.
The Black Bears haven't advanced to the semifinals since 2012 – also the last time Maine appeared in the championship game.
Maine won its first championship in 1989 when it defeated Boston College 5-4 in a title game at Boston College.
The Black Bears' five titles rank third all-time, behind BC (11) and BU (10).
