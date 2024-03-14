Australia and England will push for a minimum payment for all male test players





Following India's 4-1 big win over England in their recent Test series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced a new incentive program that encouraged their players to prioritize first-class cricket. The Test Cricket Incentive Scheme will pay significant bonuses to those who become regular Test players, says BCCI president Roger Binny. Pat Cummins will become the first player to earn $3 million in a year at Cricket Australia. Credit: Getty This scheme is not only intended to encourage players to participate in the purest form of the sport [Test matches], but also focuses on the evolving dynamics of the cricket landscape, ensuring parity with match rates in other formats and competitive cricket, the BCCI said in a statement. This initiative is in line with our vision to promote Test cricket as the pinnacle of the sport. BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on social media that it was a move aimed at providing financial growth and stability for Test players. As part of the payment process, anyone who plays at least 75 percent of India's Tests in a year will earn an additional $82,000 per Test, and anyone who plays between 50 percent and 75 percent of Tests annually will earn an additional $55,000 per Test. Test. Loading This is in addition to the country's four-tiered commission system, which ranges from $183,000 to $1,278,000. Moreover, most of the leading players in India are already rich thanks to significant corporate backing and IPL contracts. One point of contention will be where the money will come from to cover the minimum test match payments, and how will it be paid for? Currently, all Test nations receive a dividend from the ICC, which is crucial for most countries given their modest broadcast agreements. Some countries have a history of failing to pay players on time, but there would be an uproar if a number of countries were to complain of a breach of sovereignty if the ICC attempted to pay their players directly. Australia and England's push for a minimum payment for a Test match is intended as a supplement to bring all players to a comparable level. That means cricketers from Australia and England are unlikely to get a pay rise unless the Indian rate is set as the norm. It is part of a wider agenda for the ICC to be more proactive in promoting and protecting Test cricket. A new development committee will be formed with the primacy of Test cricket as its central focus. South Africa recently sending a third-string side to New Zealand will be on the agenda as part of this improved focus on Test cricket. Cricket South Africa administrators have been forced to keep all their top players at home to play in a new Twenty20 competition organized by IPL clubs. Sports news, results and expert commentary. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

