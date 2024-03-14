Myers: Logan Cooley's first NHL season leaves college hockey fans dreaming of what could have been – The Rink Live

ST. PAUL If you only spent one winter in Minnesota, this would have been it. As the Ides of March approach, the snow blowers are rusting, the ice fishing gear lies tangled and unused, and if you're lucky enough to take a winter vacation, chances are it was colder in St. Petersburg than in St. Peter.

Conversely, the winter of 2022-2023 was generally miserable across Minnesota. Well, with one exception. Inside the 3M Arena in Mariucci, there was a six-month fun ride while the elements raged outside the rink's front doors.

The Gophers of past seasons were one of the most talented teams ever assembled in the century-plus history of the U of M men's program. By February 2022, they already had Matthew Knies on the roster and Jimmy Snuggerud came in when Logan Cooley posted a Goldy Gopher logo on his Instagram, laying the foundation for what would eventually become the most dangerous line in college hockey.

In his collegiate debut, Cooley was ranked third overall by the Arizona Coyotes in June 2022 and had two goals and an assist. Two games later, Snuggerud had a hat trick. The Gophers had captured the 2023 Big Ten title before some people took down their Christmas decorations, and Knies was named the conference MVP. The day before the heartbreak at the Frozen Four in Tampa, Knies and Cooley were interviewed at the Hobey Baker Award ceremony as two of the top three players in college hockey, although the trophy was later presented to Michigan scoring sensation Adam Fantilli.

Minnesota's Logan Cooley celebrates his second period goal against St. Cloud State during the NCAA Fargo Regional championship game on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Scheels Arena.

David Samson/The Forum

Knies was on an NHL line card 48 hours after the Gophers' long, uneventful flight home from Florida, and Snuggerud announced almost immediately that he would return to the U for a second season. Cooley took his time and announced in May that he, too, would be returning to Minnesota for a second season with unfinished business on his mind. It was unsaid, but the implication was that winning the Gophers their sixth NCAA title and bringing the program a fifth Hobey were on the to-do list for the soft-spoken kid from Pittsburgh.

The mercury rose to 115 degrees in mid-summer in Scottsdale when Cooley arrived in Arizona for his second Coyotes development camp. There he got another taste of life in the NHL, and it was tough to sign with the Coyotes sometime in the next month, rather than the following year.

By the time Cooley got on a plane and headed home to Pittsburgh, he was treated like a celebrity, had thrown out the first pitch at an Arizona Diamondbacks game and spent time with rising Coyotes forward Clayton Keller , who fled. to pro hockey after one season at Boston University. Interviewed on his last day of development camp, Cooley spoke for the first time about if rather than if he would return to college.

Less than a month later, Cooley was signed to an NHL contract and his college days were over.

February 21, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Logan Cooley (92) controls the puck against \Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie (78) during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

He immediately jumped into the NHL team lineup and produced highlight-reel plays, starting with a preseason trip to Australia. During an October visit to Tempe, where the Coyotes play (hopefully temporarily) on a college rink with less than half the capacity of the Gophers' home ice, it quickly became clear that Cooley was a major attraction for a franchise that has historically had difficulty obtaining tickets. window and on the ice. Cooley's face adorned huge posters outside and inside Mullett Arena, and his replica jersey was for sale at every merchandise booth.

He had a good season. Good, not great. He has shown flashes of brilliance and has drawn the ire of the Coyotes coach from time to time for rookie mistakes. At a Coyotes practice later in November, when they still looked like a playoff contender, a friend from Arizona who covers the team gave a candid assessment. Cooley would likely have spent some time at the team's AHL affiliate in Tucson, as his game wasn't quite ready for the NHL, and building confidence at a lower level of the game would benefit him immensely.

Crazy idea, I suggested with a sarcastic grin. …but how about they leave him in Minnesota for another year of building his confidence in college hockey?

On New Year's Day, the Coyotes were 19-14-2 and firmly in contention for one of the Western Conference's eight playoff spots. Since then, they are 7-21-3 (after a 4-1 loss to the Wild in St. Paul on Tuesday night) and will almost certainly miss the playoffs for the 11th time in the last 12 seasons.

There is talk of building a new NHL rink in Scottsdale. There is also talk of moving to Salt Lake City or Houston. This is normal. Since moving to Phoenix from Winnipeg in 1996, there has been no shortage of drama surrounding the future of the franchise.

As for Cooley, he's a Coyote, and a good one. On Tuesday morning, after most of the team had boarded a bus to their hotel in suburban St. Paul, Cooley was still on the ice in an empty Xcel Energy Center, taking pass after pass from an assistant coach took and fired shot after shot into an empty room. net, choosing a different angle each time. With his talent and drive, he will certainly become a role model and earn countless millions in Arizona (or Utah, or Texas, depending on the results of the stadium games).

Still, Tuesday was Cooley's last game in Minnesota this season. He won't be on the ice Saturday when the Gophers face Michigan in a Big Ten playoff game. He wasn't there this season as a good Gophers team fought for a third consecutive conference title and fell short. He won't be there for the NCAA playoffs as they try for a third straight Frozen Four trip. He won't be on the same ice sheet in St. Paul in April, when Minnesota hosts the nation's top quartet of teams. And he won't be there on Friday of Frozen Four week in St. Paul, when the 2024 Hobey is named.

Cooley was clearly ready to compete, if not outright excel, in the NHL. But fans of college hockey in the Hockey State are still left to imagine what might have been if Cooley had spent another season in the Big Ten.

A pleasantly mild Minnesota winter certainly isn't the only thing he's missed.