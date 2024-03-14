Sports
Bulldogs are ranked third in the NSIC All-Sports standings after the winter sports season
The University of Minnesota Duluth is currently ranked third in the latest Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Sports Standings recalculated after the winter sports season.
Minnesota State University, Mankato has the lead in the overall and women's standings, while Augustana University leads the men's standings as 11 of the 18 NSIC championships are in the books. MSU has 126.5 points after becoming champions in men's and women's indoor track and field and men's and women's basketball and finished second in women's swimming and diving. UMD(90.5) is third overall, while Northern State University (86.0) is fourth.
The NSIC All Sports Award is calculated by awarding points to the winner of each conference-sponsored championship, adding the total number of teams in that sport plus one. The next place finisher will receive points for the total number of teams minus the number of places from first place. A tie in the rankings at any level will result in the points being added and an equal split.
The NSIC All-Sports Champions will be announced following the spring season, with the awards presented at the NSIC Summer Kickoff in the Twin Cities in July.
NSIC rankings for all sports 2023-24 (winter)
|General classification
|1
|State of Minnesota
|126.5
|2
|Augustana
|111
|3
|Minnesota Duluth
|90.5
|4
|Northern state
|86
|5
|University of Mary
|82
|6
|Sioux Falls
|69.5
|7
|MSU Moorhead
|66.5
|8
|Winona State
|66
|9
|St. Cloud State
|63
|10
|Concordia-St. Paul
|62.5
|11
|text message
|59.5
|12
|Wayne State
|56
|13
|Minot State
|52.5
|14
|Bemidji State
|49
|15
|Minnesota Crookston
|14.5
|Men's ranking
|1
|Augustana
|55.0
|2
|State of Minnesota
|54.0
|3
|Minnesota Duluth
|43.5
|4
|MSU Moorhead
|42.5
|5
|Northern state
|30.5
|6
|Minot State
|26.0
|7
|Sioux Falls
|25.0
|8
|University of Mary
|24.5
|9
|Wayne State
|23.0
|10
|Winona State
|21.5
|11
|text message
|18.5
|12
|Bemidji State
|18.0
|13
|Concordia-St. Paul
|17.5
|14
|St. Cloud State
|15.5
|15
|Minnesota Crookston
|4.0
|Women's ranking
|1
|State of Minnesota
|72.5
|2
|University of Mary
|57.5
|3
|Augustana
|56.0
|4
|Northern state
|55.5
|5
|St. Cloud State
|47.5
|6
|Minnesota Duluth
|47.0
|7
|Concordia-St. Paul
|45.0
|8
|Winona State
|44.5
|9
|Sioux Falls
|44.5
|10
|text message
|41.0
|11
|Wayne State
|33.0
|12
|Bemidji State
|31.0
|13
|Minot State
|26.5
|14
|MSU Moorhead
|24.0
|15
|Minnesota Crookston
|10.5
|
