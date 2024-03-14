Cognizant becomes title sponsor of Major League Cricket | Cricket news







Vijay Srinivasan, co-founder of Major League Cricket, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying: “Major League Cricket is delighted to welcome Cognizant as our title sponsor, starting with season two of MLC this summer.”

The multi-year partnership aims to fuel the continued growth of cricket in America, with Srinivasan adding: “This multi-year partnership will enable the continued growth of MLC and cricket in America as this new era enters the United States for the second time world has begun. – greatest sport continues to flourish.”

Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer of Cognizant, echoed this sentiment and said: “Cognizant is excited to support the vision of Major League Cricket and inspire the next generation of cricketers.”

Highlighting the broader objectives of the partnership, Ravi Kumar said: “Our expanded relationship with MLC will help us create deeper connections with our customers and employees, while giving back to the communities in which we work and play through outreach and education to Historically excluded people join groups in sports and technology.” Major League Cricket ( MLC ) has announced Cognizant as the first-ever title sponsor of America's premier cricket championship. The partnership, which was unveiled on Wednesday, represents a significant step forward professional cricket in the United States .Vijay Srinivasan, co-founder of Major League Cricket, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying: “Major League Cricket is delighted to welcome Cognizant as our title sponsor, starting with season two of MLC this summer.”The multi-year partnership aims to fuel the continued growth of cricket in America, with Srinivasan adding: “This multi-year partnership will enable the continued growth of MLC and cricket in America as this new era enters the United States for the second time world has begun. – greatest sport continues to flourish.”Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer of Cognizant, echoed this sentiment and said: “Cognizant is excited to support the vision of Major League Cricket and inspire the next generation of cricketers.”Highlighting the broader objectives of the partnership, Ravi Kumar said: “Our expanded relationship with MLC will help us create deeper connections with our customers and employees, while giving back to the communities in which we work and play through outreach and education to Historically excluded people join groups in sports and technology.” The sponsorship of Major League Cricket adds to Cognizant's diverse sports sponsorship portfolio, which includes associations with PGA, LPGA, the Aston Martin Formula 1 (AMF1) team, SailGP and the English Football Association. This move reflects Cognizant's commitment to highlighting the intersection of sports. and technology, while advancing diversity and inclusion initiatives.

The announcement coincides with the return of Major League Cricket for its second season, which begins on July 4.

The competition promises an exciting display of talent, featuring renowned cricketers such as those from Afghanistan Rashid Khan (MI New York), the South Africans Faf du Plessis (Texas Super Kings), Marco Jansen (Washington Freedom) and Quinton de Kock (Seattle Orcas), Pakistan's Haris Rauf (San Francisco Unicorns) and Sunil Narine (LA Knight Riders) of West Indies will grace the field.

The success of MLC's first season in 2023, marked by sold-out matches and a strong increase in fan engagement, has paved the way for further expansion. Matches for the 2024 season will be held at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, with more locations to be announced soon.

The partnership between Major League Cricket and Cognizant marks a significant milestone in the journey to make cricket a prominent sport in the United States, promising growth, excitement and opportunity for players and fans alike.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/cognizant-becomes-title-sponsor-of-major-league-cricket/articleshow/108477636.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos