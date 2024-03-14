Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott files lawsuit claiming woman is trying to extort $100 million









CNN

—

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott filed a lawsuit in a Texas court on Monday, claiming a woman is trying to extort $100 million from him. In the 11-page lawsuit filed in Collin County, Prescott's lawyers from Victoria Shores sent an email in January to a third party at the college Prescott attended, Mississippi State University, addressed to the football player. It stated that Shores would not file criminal charges against Prescott related to an alleged sexual assault in February 2017 in exchange for compensation. In the demand letter, Shores' attorneys — Bethel and Yoel Zehaie — said she has had to live with this pain and trauma for seven years. It affected her relationship with her fiancé and her daily life so much that she had to attend therapy and counseling and will need therapy and counseling in the future. She has suffered mental anguish that is unimaginable in dealing with the trauma of being a victim of sexual violence. According to the letter, Prescott and Shores knew each other through work and on February 2, 2017, he invited her to hang out with other people in Plano, Texas, until at one point they were alone in an SUV when the alleged sexual assault happened . The lawyers added: Despite the tragic events, she is willing to (wait) criminal charges, along with disclosing this information to the public, in exchange for compensating her for the mental anguish she has suffered . Ms. Shores' damages are estimated at $100,000,000.00, an excerpt from the letter reads. One of Prescott's attorneys, Levi McCathern, said his client has never engaged in sexual conduct with anyone without mutual consent. Lies hurt. Especially malicious lies, he said in a statement. We will not allow the defendant and her legal team to profit from this attempt to extort millions from Mr. Prescott. Shore strongly stands by her claim, Yoel Zehaie said in a statement Tuesday. His team tries to label this as extortion to change the story. We have sent a demand letter, which is standard in legal practice and in sexual assault cases, the attorney told CNN. Prescott also claims slander and slander, defamation per se, business contempt, tortious interference with current and/or prospective business relations, civil conspiracy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The filing stated that Prescott would donate any money recovered from the lawsuit to a sexual assault and domestic violence advocacy group. The three-time Pro Bowler is in the final year of a four-year contract worth $160 million, according to the payroll tracking website Spotter.

