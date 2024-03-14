Aces beat Sycamores in walk-off fashion





Next game: Valparaiso 15-3-2024 | 5 p.m March. 3 (Fri) / 5 p.m Valparaiso EVANSVILLE, Ind. Sophomore Lacy Smith came through with two clutch hits, including the game winner as the University of Evansville softball team defeated Indiana State 6-5 in an eight-inning final on Wednesday at Tri-State Orthopedics Field at the James and Dorothy Cooper Stadium. Smith helped UE tie the game with a single in the bottom of the sixthe before coming through again in the 8e. After the Sycamores plated a pair to take a 5-3 lead, Marah Wood hit a solo shot to cut the deficit in half. With runners on second and third base, Smith was at the plate again and hit the game-winning double. Just like in Tuesday's game, Indiana State scored two runs in the top of the first inning. ISU got on the board with a fielder's choice before a bases-loaded walk scored the second. Evansville cut Sycamore's lead in half in the bottom of the second. Brooke Voss reached on a stand-up double and would cross the plate on Jenna Nink's 2-out RBI single. In the third, ISU immediately got the point back, but the damage could have been greater. The Sycamores had four hits in the frame, but Purple Aces catcher Taylor Howe threw out the lead runner at third base as Indiana State could tack on only one. UE attempted a 2-out rally in the bottom of the third. After Zoe Frossard was hit by a pitch, Hannah Hood doubled to left, but ISU pitcher Hailey Griffin struckout the last batter to maintain the 3-1 lead. Excellent baserunning by Lacy Smith brought UE back within a run. After reaching base on a walk, she advanced to second base on a grounder, third base on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Hannah Hood. Hood's defense played a crucial role in the top 6e. With the lead runner on first base, she caught a liner and threw the runner out for the double play to keep the score at 1-run. That would pay off in the bottom of the sixe while Lacy Smith delivered the tying RBI single. UE looked for the go-ahead run, but a close play at home proved to be the third out to end the inning. The teams battled it out in overtime with the Sycamores making the jump. After putting runners on second and third base without outs, ISU took the go-ahead signal. Bottom of the 8e, the Aces worked their way back. Marah Wood hit a solo home run in the leadoff while Brooke Voss and Abby Bode reached base. Voss walked and advanced to third base on Bode's double. Smith came through in the clutch again and doubled to left center to seal the walk-off win. Smith was responsible for two of the Aces' seven goals. ISU had 12 hits and Abi Chipps recorded three. Aces starter Sydney Weatherford pitched four innings and allowed three runs on six hits. She did well with runners in scoring position, limiting the ISU offense into multiple innings. Megan Brenton earned the win, going the final four innings with two runs, one earned, crossing the plate. It was her fourth victory of the year. Next up for UE is a home series against Valparaiso this weekend.

