PSC women's hockey wins national title | News, sports, jobs

WEST CHESTER, Pa. – The Paul Smith's College women's hockey team was crowned national champions of the inaugural AAU College Hockey Women's Division National Tournament on Sunday.

The Bobcats defeated the University of Tampa Spartans 4-2 at the IceLine Quad Rinks in West Chester, Pennsylvania to win the national championship.

Paul Smith's Lauren Taber of Howards Grove, Wisconsin opened the game with a goal on a low shot from the top of the circle, giving the Bobcats a 1-0 lead about two minutes into the game.

A few minutes later, the Bobcats extended their lead to 2-0 as Cazenovia's Riley Newcomb buried her third goal of the tournament. Rhoda Peterson of Havre, Montana and Taber had assists on the first and second goals, respectively. Tampa recorded one goal to end the first period and make it 2-1. Bobcat Jay's Leah Coulombe scored the lone goal in the middle period to make it 3-1.

Tampa scored its second goal of the game at 12:24 of the third period, bringing the game within one. However, after a tripping penalty with 1:11 left in the game, the Tampa bench pulled their goalie and put the Spartans at the 6 on 4 advantage in an attempt to tie the score. After a strong defensive presence and multiple saves from Finch, Coulombe collected the puck in the slot and sent the puck the full length of the ice to set up the game's final goal.

'The girls deserve everything' Paul Smith's College women's hockey coach Gibson Gilmore said. “Good teams find a way to win, and they have proven that it takes will, not numbers, to succeed.”

The Bobcats entered the tournament with just 12 skaters plus two goalies, for a total of 14 players.

“Ending the season with a league title leaves us hungry for the future, not only for the possibility of success, but for the chance to build women's hockey in the North Country,” Gilmore said. “I believe we have something special at Paul Smith's College.”

Coulombe received the tournament's Most Valuable Player award. She finished the tournament with four goals and one assist for five points in three games.

“I couldn't be more proud of our women's ice hockey team and coach Gilmore,” Paul Smith's College athletic director Zack Luzzi said. “They made the most of a season that started with some low numbers and some setbacks, and they were able to turn that into a national championship run.”

Sunday's championship game was a repeat of the first game of the tournament, in which the Bobcats scored eight goals against the Spartans, who at the time were undefeated conference champions of College Hockey South.

Brooklyn's Leola Brown led the way for Paul Smith's with two goals and three assists. The Bobcats defeated the Spartans 40-29 – the first time Tampa was outshot all season.

Paul Smith's goalkeeper Lola De Toni of Ottawa, Ontario, was named player of the game. She stopped 26 of 29 shots last Thursday on her way to a first-ever victory in the AAU College's first-ever national tournament match.

Several Bobcats contributed to the scoresheet. Coulombe and Peterson each scored two goals. Newcomb and Samantha Barret of Oak Park, Illinois each scored one goal and two assists, while Alli Cherry of Grasonville, Maryland, Lillian Gogan of Cornish, New Hampshire and Amanda LaMonda of Saratoga Springs each added one assist.

On Saturday, Bobcats goaltender Ashley Finch of Oswego earned Player of the Game honors. She finished with 30 saves in a 7-0 shutout. LaMonda got things going for the Bobcats, scoring her first game-winning goal at 4:56 of the first period. Cherry scored two goals and had one assist, while Barrett scored twice.

Newcomb and Taber rounded out the scoring as five Bobcats recorded assists. Samantha Friend of Reston, Virginia and Lindsay Palmer of Clifton Park got their names on the scoresheet in the assists category.

Today's latest news and more in your inbox