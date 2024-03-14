Pride of Table Tennis Awards: finalists announced





March 13, 2024 | Paul Stimpson It's almost time to celebrate and honor the Pride of Table Tennis Awards finalists for their remarkable contributions to our sport. The Pride of Table Tennis Awards serve as our annual tribute to individuals who generously give their time and efforts to make a positive impact on the lives of people in our sport. This year we received more than 70 nominations, and the weekend of the Mark Bates Ltd National Championships is the opportunity to recognize the finalists for their outstanding dedication, including naming the 2024 national winners. Johnathon Driscoll, London Area Manager and Head of the Pride of Table Tennis Awards, said: “At our flagship event in Nottingham we have the opportunity to celebrate our inspirational heroes. “We congratulate all the finalists and are sincerely grateful for their exceptional contributions, as well as to the volunteers across the country. Without your unwavering dedication and commitment, the sport would not be where it is today.” After careful deliberation, the national jury selected the finalists for each category – click here to read more about each nominee. Women's Volunteer of the Year Christine Burke – Nominated by Karen Henry

Clare Flynn (Durham TTA/Brandon TTC/NETT) – Nominated by Lauren Evans

Karen Smith (Knighton Park Table Tennis Club) – Nominated by Mike Smith

Megan Bollen (Derby Community Table Tennis Club) – Nominated by Jonny Beasley Young Female Volunteer of the Year Heilam Tse (Kingfisher Table Tennis Club) – Nominated by Raj Patel

Maddy Lyons (Halton TTC) – Nominated by Karen Tonge OBE Men's Volunteer of the Year Tajudeen Alao (TJ TTC) Nominated by Gareth Spencer

Rob Cook (Leeds Parky PING!) – Nominated by Hillary West

Gary Kenton (Hollingbury TTC) – Nominated by Matthew Porter Young Male Volunteer of the Year Alain Shibu (Horsham TTC) – Nominated by Ian Ford

Alekss Belskis (Bradford Grammar School Table Tennis Club) – Nominated by Andrew Crabtree

Bailey Page (Joola Plymouth) – Nominated by Paul Whiting Contribution to Table Tennis Prize Bob Baker (Kent TTA) Nominated by Claire Moore

Ian Wu (Newbury & District TTA) Nominated by Ian Langley Lifetime Achievement Award Colin French (Waterside Table Tennis Club) – Nominated by Albert Davies

John Waters (Bury St Edmunds TTC) – Nominated by Paul Seabrook

David Wiles (Portsmouth & District TTA) – Nominated by William Moody The winners will be announced on Saturday March 23 at the Mark Bates Ltd National Championships in Nottingham.

