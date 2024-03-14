Ohio State spring football observations: Is Will Howard a lock to beat Devin Brown?

Ohio State has only just started spring football. The Buckeyes held two practices last week, sans pads, before taking this week off for spring break.

Not much can be gleaned from the parts of two exercises we were able to see, especially from a depth chart perspective. But there were some interesting tidbits we learned during our time at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Here are a few things we saw that we'd like to see in the future.

Will the quarterback battle be closer than expected?

We didn't see much during the first two training days. Devin Brown and Will Howard both led the quarterbacks through basic drills, throwing into the net, to the running backs and to the receivers without defense. Reporters were not allowed to stay for 7-on-7 and team drills.

It's hard to learn much about the quarterbacks from those drills, although both Brown and Howard were pinpoint accurate.

The assumption this offseason is that Howard will be the starting quarterback, based on the fact that he is a graduate transfer with extensive experience at Kansas State and it is unlikely that he would come to Ohio State with one year left and not start . But I don't think Ryan Day guaranteed him the job. Brown is going to put pressure on Howard all season.

I expected Howard to be the starter when the season starts, but knowing who Brown is, I think he will take over Howard's recruitment with a chip on his shoulder and make it a close game. He won't step aside and give the spot to Howard. And that's evident in the way Brown talks and how he played the first two practices.

We'll know more once Ohio State returns from spring break, but those two practices were a good start for both quarterbacks.

Another option at punter?

After the first practice, I mentioned that two players were doing punt reps in the designated punt period: Austin Snyder and Hadi Jawad.

But during those practices, Nick McLarty, the new punter from 2024, was also present. At first glance I thought he would be a tight end or defensive prospect, but no, it was McLarty. With all the uncertainty surrounding the position, the 6-foot-1, 255-pound punter from Australia should have a chance to compete for the starting job after joining the program in June.

Another thing about special teams: It was interesting to see so many coaches helping out during those stretches without a special teams coordinator on staff after the firing of Parker Fleming. I've seen new safeties coach Matt Guerrieri help out with Day, as expected. Running backs coach Tony Alford was also present during the special teams period last Thursday.

Offensive line moves are intriguing

I went into the spring thinking the Buckeyes would move Josh Fryar and use him at guard and offensive tackle. But in the first two practices we saw him at tackle with a mix of Luke Montgomery and Enokk Vimahi at guard.

Montgomery at guard is intriguing for a few reasons. First of all, it is extremely versatile. The 6-foot-1, 308-pound lineman played fullback, H-back and tight end in high school. I think he moves well enough to play guard, which is what Day was referring to when he spoke to the media last Tuesday.

“We think he has a very, very high ceiling,” Day said. He played tackle last year and did some good things. We think he can still play tackle, but we also want to look at him at guard because it's an open spot, but with his speed he can get on guys.

Still, I'm not sure if this solves the problem on the line. Fryar had his good moments last year, but he also had his fair share of problems. Moving him inside could put him in a position better suited to his skill set.

It's early, of course, and the Buckeyes will likely test him indoors sometime this spring. I'm curious to see who they put next to him during the tackle when they try to get him in. My guess is we're seeing a mix of Tegra Tshabola and Montgomery.

Jim Knowles thinks creatively about defense

Ohio States' defense was one of the best in the country last year. It finished second in stop rate, first in pass defense and third in yards per play. But one thing we know about Knowles is that he won't be doing exactly the same thing next season.

That's where returning eight starters on defense comes in handy, as Knowles can certainly do some extra things with the defense.

He had to pick things up a bit in his first year as the team got used to defense. In his second year, he opted not to blitz as much to help limit big plays. I expect him to become even more creative in year three because he has the versatility to do just that.

Sonny Styles' move to linebacker will play a big role in that. Knowles can use a three-linebacker look and doesn't feel like he's being forced to call things that only work for heavier sets.

There is help elsewhere too. Jordan Hancock is an important part of this defense as he can play nickel and help in the box and in coverage. In my opinion he is one of the most underrated players in the country. His return gives the secondary so many options.

And beforehand, Knowles mentioned that he sometimes used JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer as outside linebackers. That depends on the development of the inside line depth such as Hero Kanu, Tywone Malone and others.

This formation, which Knowles called the double eagle, would allow Tuimoloau and Sawyer to utilize their speed more than just their size.

It's all intriguing, although I guarantee we won't see many things this spring. Instead, Knowles will keep it simple for outside observers.

Cornerback Denzel Burke said he expects Ohio State to provide a lot of different looks on defense this year. And that's perfect for Knowles. He's at his best when he can lock himself in his office and come up with different coverages, blitzes and ways to confuse opposing quarterbacks. I think this will allow Ohio State's defense to take a step forward.

