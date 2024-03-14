Bucknell University





SANTA BARBARA, California. The Bucknell women's tennis team concluded spring break competition with a dominant 6-1 victory over Westmont College in picturesque Santa Barbara, California, on Wednesday. The Bison improved to 8-7 on the season and 5-1 in their last six doubles matches by capturing the doubles point and taking five of six in singles. After sprinting to a 1-0 lead with three straight doubles victories, the Bison were challenged with three three-set singles matches, but came through in two of the three as they made quick work of the Warriors on court two and four. Bucknell went 5-1 in doubles over their two California and junior doubles matches Whitney King went 2-0 in both singles and doubles during the trip. King, accompanied by Abby Platt , posted a convincing 6-1 victory over Westmont's Francesca Aguirre and Olivia Madarang at No. 1 doubles to get things started. The pair improved to a striking 19-3 on the season with the win. Madi Sebulsky And Caroline Marcus took the doubles point with a 6-3 decision over Justie Spitzer and Liska Knight on court three. Following closely behind were Anna Lajos And Mirra Manolov who defeated Sophia Ostovany and Sabina Salva 6-3 on court two. Lajos earned Bucknell's second point of the double in impressive fashion, beating Olivia Madarang 6-1, 6-2 on the court, two singles. The junior earned her 13th win of the season. Next one, Mirra Manolov dispatched Salva with a 6-2, 6-4 victory on court four. Tyne Molenaar made it a double 4-0 lead for the Bison with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory over Ostovany on court three. It was Miller's third straight singles victory as she moved above .500 this season. King followed with a three-set victory on court one. She earned a narrow 7-5 victory in the opening set over Aguirre, but Aguirre evened the score in the second with a 6-1 win. King put the match away with a 6-2 victory in the third, while Bucknell extended the lead to 5-0. Sebulsky had a similar route to her fifth win of the year, beating Liska Knight 6-1, 2-6, 11-9 on court six. The Warriors got on the board with a hard-fought win on court five to end the game. Westmont's victory leader, Spitzer, took the opening set Kate Novak , 7-5. Novak fought back with a 7-6 (6) win in the second, but Spitzer took the third 10-6. The Bison will now get a short 10-day break before resuming play against Duquesne. The Dukes visit Lewisburg on Saturday, March 23 at noon.

