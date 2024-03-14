No. 14/13 women's hockey set for NCAA regional semifinal against No. 7 St. Lawrence





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 14 Penn State women's ice hockey team travels to Madison, Wisc. to face No. 7 St. Lawrence in the NCAA Regional Semifinals on Thursday, March 14 at 8:00 PM ET. FOLLOW THE ACTION

Date: Thursday March 14

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM CT

Place: Madison, Wisconsin. | La Bahn Arena

Watch: B1G+–Please note: both Thursday and Saturday matches are free on the B1G+ network.

Live stats:Thursday

Game Notes:Penn State (PDF) HISTORY Thursday's game marks the 10th meeting between Penn State and St. Lawrence.

The Saints currently lead the series 7-1-1.

St. Lawrence last faced the Nittany Lions on October 1, 2022, with the Nittany Lions defeating the Saints 4-2 for the first time in program history in Canton, NY EXPLORING THE SAINTS Abby Hustler is the Saints' leading scorer with 55 so far this season, tallying 24 goals and 31 assists.

Their starting goaltender, Emma-Sofie Nordström, has maintained a .930 save percentage, a 2.04 GAA and a 24-10 record.

The Saints are coming off a loss to Clarkson in the ECAC semifinals on March 8, falling 3-1. LOOKING FOR THAT FIRST WIN Penn State is making their second NCAA tournament appearance and is looking for their first-ever victory in the tournament.

Last season, Penn State was narrowly defeated by No. 9 Quinnipiac in the Columbus Regional, when they lost in an NCAA Tournament record three overtimes by a score of 3-2. JANECKE APPOINTED TOP 10 PATTY KAZMAIER FINALIST Sophomore forward Tessa Janecke was named by USA Hockey as one of 10 finalists for the 2024 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award.

was named by USA Hockey as one of 10 finalists for the 2024 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award. This is the first time in her career that she has been named a finalist for Player of the Year honors. The full list of 2024 finalists can be found via the Patty Kazmaier Award website.

Janecke, who was named to the First Team All-CHA, CHA Player and Forward of the Year, finished the regular season as the league's scoring champion after recording a career-high 16 goals and 36 assists for 52 points. In conference play alone, she totaled 35 points with 12 goals and a league-leading 23 assists. Janecke also became the fastest player in program history to reach 100 career points which she achieved after scoring a goal against RIT in the second game of the CHA tournament semifinals.

Janecke was named CHA Forward of the Week four times and CHA Forward of the Month three times. She also scored two hat tricks this season against Lindenwood and Dartmouth. On the year, Janecke has totaled 53 points, which ranks her eighth in the nation, while leading the nation in faceoff wins with 607 and ranking fourth in assists with 36. Get the latest updates on Penn State women's ice hockey by following @PennStateWHKY on Twitter, “liking” the Penn State Women's Ice Hockey page on Facebook and following @pennstatewhky on Instagram.

