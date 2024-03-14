Egypt extends lead, Nigeria in distant second place





After On day 6 of the ongoing African Games in Ghana, Team Nigeria occupies the second position on the medal table, PUNCH Sports Extra reports. Nigeria has 54 medals (22 gold, 13 silver and 19 bronze) and occupies the second position on the medal list behind Egypt, which leads with 103 medals, of which 61 are gold, 22 silver and 20 bronze medals. After missing out on the podium at the table tennis event, Team Nigeria had to wait until Day 3 of the event on Sunday to claim seven gold medals. A gold medal in badminton and six in wrestling saw the country move up the medal list. African Games champion Anuoluwapo Opeyori opened the floodgates for Team Nigeria after beating compatriot Godwin Olofua 2-1 in the final to defend his men's singles title in the badminton event and win Nigeria's first gold at the ongoing edition of the games in Ghana . A few hours later it was a clean sweep as Nigeria claimed all available gold medals in the women's wrestling event. First, Mercy Genesis defeated Egyptian wrestler Nada Mohammed to capture gold in the women's 50kg freestyle. In the 53kg division, Christiana Ogunsanya defeated her Ivorian opponent, Bakayoko, to win the country's second gold in wrestling, before three-time Commonwealth champion, Adekuoroye Odunayo, defeated her opponent Zineb Hassoune in just 24 seconds to claim the third won gold for Nigeria. the 57 kg final. Esther Kolawole, Blessing Oborududu and Hannah Reuben all overpowered their opponents to claim gold medals in the 62kg, 68kg and 76kg respectively. On Day 4, Team Nigeria won three more golds in weightlifting over Edidiong Umoafia. Umoafia competed in the 67kg class and came out on top, with a snatch of 135kg and a clean and jerk of 165kg, for a total of 300kg. Team Nigeria consolidated their strong position at second place on the table on Tuesday with 12 gold medals. Earlier at the University Ghana GCB Hall, Ruth Ayodele and Joy Eze won three gold medals each in the 64kg and 71kg respectively, before Adijat Olarinoye, Rofiatu Lawal and Joy Ogbonne all claimed hat-tricks of gold medals in weightlifting. With 15 gold medals from weightlifting, six from wrestling and one from badminton, Team Nigeria took their total to 22 gold medals. It was a slow day for Nigeria as they claimed just three silver and five bronze medals on day 6 of the event. In total, the country has won 54 medals, including 13 silver and 19 bronze medals. They are still some distance behind leaders Egypt, who boast 103 medals (61 gold, 22 silver and 20 bronze medals). Algeria occupies the third spot with 71 medals (19 gold, 24 silver and 28 bronze), while South Africa is in fourth place with 19 gold, 20 silver and 32 bronze medals. Tunisia is fifth with just six gold, 18 silver and 19 bronze medals.

