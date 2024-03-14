The NFL is embracing Big Boy Football again and it's beautiful

The NFL is cyclical, that's just the nature of the beast. Everyone is trying to fix the competition, but new thinking and fresh approaches change once a team finds a new winning formula. After more than a decade of passing first, rush doesn't matter, it now feels like the pendulum is swinging the other way.

Yes, Big Boy Football might really be back.

The flurry of free agent announcements over the weekend and Monday made it clear that teams across the league are looking to go BIG in 2024. While Kirk Cousins ​​and Brian Burns were grabbing all the headlines, there was a persistent undercurrent surrounding the league of teams. who want to shore up their interior offensive line, rather than their tackles getting big defensive tackles to shore up the middle, and find a top-tier running back to bring it all together.

As it stands on Tuesday afternoon, there is a profound drop in signings from inside to outside.

Three of 42 available offensive tackles are signed (7 percent of the market)

Seven of 56 available offensive guards have been signed (12.5 percent of the market)

Six of the 32 available centers have been signed (19 percent of the market)

EDGE rushers' AAV signed to date is $8.4 million

The AAV of defensive tackles signed is $14.7 million

What we saw is not only are teams rushing to sign interior linemen on both sides of the ball, but they are also paying more to make these deals happen. If you look around the league, there are two big case studies of teams doing everything they can to make their Big Boy dreams a reality.

Case A: The Carolina Panthers

We'll start with the worst team in the league as they strive to make the most profound change in their football ideology. From the second, Dave Canales arrived in Carolina as the new head coach he made it clear that he wanted to bring the Panthers back to physical football with the runand use that to make Bryce Young's life easier in his second season.

You have to be able to run the ball to go where we ultimately want to go, which is number one, to win the division in the NFC South, and then win deep into the playoffs. And when you look at the teams that go far, they're the teams that can run, because I promise you the pass rush gets better every week as you get further into the playoffs. So it's something I'm going to be stubborn about. It's something I'm going to commit to.

The Panthers put their money where their mouth was on Monday, spending a total of $153 million on guards (Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis) to fix the biggest issues on their offensive line. This all came at the cost of letting go of their best pass rusher, Brian Burns, who was traded to the Giants.

The average weight of the new Panthers line: 327 pounds. Just a big old wall of flesh.

Case B: The Washington commanders

While the big question in Washington is what the team will do at quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, free agency is all about solidifying their insides and establishing themselves as a hard-nosed football team.

On Monday, the team agreed to terms with C Tyler Biadasz ($30), OG Nick Allegretti ($16 million) and RB Austin Ekeler ($8.3 million). It immediately confirms that the team is a strong domestic football team, which will also branch the pass of the flight.

Keep in mind: They learned from doing things the wrong way in 2023. The team was 1st in the NFL in passing attempts, but 23rd in rushing attempts. Overall, that left them with the No. 24 ranked offense and it all came crashing down.

These bad teams are after the Chiefs

If you've been keeping a close eye on the league, you've already seen the shift toward Big Bog Football begin. Before last season, our own JP Acosta and Mark Schofield broke down the shift in the NFL and outlined how the Chiefs and their back-to-back Super Bowl victories have helped change this mindset.

Patrick Mahomes led the NFL in passing attempts among 13 offensive formations that used one running back, one wide receiver and three tight ends a year ago. Last season, Patrick Mahomes attempted 46 passes from 13 men, according to Sports Info Solutions chart data. How did he do in those plays? He completed 33 of those passes for 545 yards and 7 touchdowns, with no interception. Mahomes posted a Total Expected Points Added (EPA) of 24.09 on these attempts, the best by a QB last year.

The misconception about Kansas City is that they are a pass-only, air-it-out style team. In reality, they run the majority of their offense on larger personnel packages. While much of the league wanted to move to 11 men (following the example of the Rams Super Bowl team), the Chiefs went in a different direction by going bigger.

The three most important people on their offensive line: Creed Humphrey, Joe Thuney and Trey, their center and two guards. The reasons for this investment in their offensive line are that Patrick Mahomes, like most quarterbacks in today's NFL, struggles more with pressure in his face than off the edge.

EDGE rushers still get the lion's share of sacks, but interior pressure disrupts the game. It is for this reason that Mahomes fought so much against the Buccaneers interior pass rush in his last Super Bowl loss. It's also what led the Chiefs to overhaul their center, with all three interior lines no longer with the team.

On the other side of the ball, they also understand the importance of internal pressure, which is why they have given Chris Jones the massive extension he deserves. It's not easy to find elite, disruptive interior pass rushers and when you get one, you keep them.

Brace yourself, because old school becomes new again

The days of pass-first are far from dead, but more and more teams will continue to work from within, rather than the other way around. If Sean McVay changed the offensive thinking years ago, Kyle Shanahan and the Chiefs are doing so now in a return to older school sensibilities.

We learned that a pass-heavy spread is great for winning the regular season, but is difficult in the playoffs. The challenge is combining offensive concepts to continue to respond to what the defense throws at you.

Meat is back on the menu.