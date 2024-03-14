



DURHAM, NH Junior goalkeeper Jacob Hellsten (Ljusdal, Sweden) recorded his third straight shutout with 20 saves and senior alternate captain Harrison Blaisdell (Regina, Saskatchewan) scored the lone goal of the game as the No. 17 nationally ranked and No. 6 seeded University of New Hampshire men's hockey team defeated No. 11 seed UMass Lowell 1-0 in the Hockey opener East Tournament Round at the Whittemore Center at the Key Auto Group Complex on Wednesday evening. With the win, the Wildcats improve to 20-14-1 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Hockey East Tournament to face No. 3 seed Maine at Alfond Arena in Orono on Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m., while the River Hawks end the season. on 24-8-4. Score:#6 Seed New Hampshire 1, #11 Seed UMass Lowell 0



Facts:UNH (20-14-1); UML (24-8-4)



Place:Durham, NH (Whittemore Center at Key Auto Group Complex)



Date:Wednesday March 13, 2024



Presence:4,032 BOX SCORE HOW IT HAPPENED: At 10:46 of the first period, the only goal of the game was scored when Blaisdell deflected his backhand on a pass from a senior defender. Luke Reid (Warman, Saskatchewan) to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. Junior forward Robert Cronin (Plymouth, Mass.) had the secondary assist on the play. With 2:29 left in the third period, the River Hawks went with an empty net, but were unable to score the tying goal as the 'Cats recorded their sixth shutout of the season.

The River Hawks defeated the Wildcats 20-19, while UNH went 0-4 on the power play and UML 0-3. BEYOND THE BOX SCORE: Blaisdell's goal was his eleventh of the season.

Hellsten now has five shutouts this season and is 15-11-1. His 1.93 goals against average ranks second all-time in a season in program history. Ty Conklin had a 1.84 goals against average in 1998-99.

The last time the Wildcats recorded three consecutive shutout performances was Casey DeSmith's 2012-13 season against Maine, Vermont and UMass Lowell.

The 'Cats went 14-4-1 at home. The 14 wins are the most at home in 16 seasons, when UNH also went 14-4-1 in 2007-08.

UNH is now 15-1-0 in scoring the opening goal this season. The Wildcats are also a perfect 12-0-0 when ahead after the first period.

The last time UNH won 20 games was in the 2013-14 season, when the 'Cats went 22-18-1.

The last time the Wildcats advanced to the quarterfinals was a 7-2 win at Maine in 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unhwildcats.com/news/2024/3/13/mens-ice-hockey-17-wildcats-shut-outs-uml-1-0-in-hockey-east-opening-round The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

