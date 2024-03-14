6 Lehigh defeated by #1 Colgate 74-55 in the Patriot League Tournament Championship





HAMILTON, NY Wednesday night all eyes were on Cotterell Court for the Patriot League Tournament Championship between the #6 Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the #1 Colgate Raiders. Colgate captured their fourth consecutive league title with a 74-55 victory on their home court. “You have to give credit to Colgate, they played really well and had an inside punch,” the head coach said Dr. Brett Reed . “We just weren't as strong as we needed to be to be able to turn the tide and give us a better chance without the game falling apart like that.” Lehigh (14-18) came within one win of a title after defeating rival #3 Lafayette in the quarterfinals and #2 Boston U. in a thrilling comeback victory. The Mountain Hawks fell to Colgate (25-9) in the championship after dropping both regular season games by a combined six points to the Raiders. The Mountain Hawks had no starting center Dominic Parolin , who suffered an injury in the previous match against Boston U. It was clear that the Raiders, who boast an experienced and talented frontcourt, wanted to attack the paint early and often. Colgate outscored Lehigh in the paint 46-32 in the game. Their presence in the paint, combined with an overall efficient first half (59.4% from the field), allowed the Raiders to take a 19-point lead into halftime. Colgate's defensive prowess was also crucial to their success. The Raiders held the Mountain Hawks to 36.5% (23-63) from the field and 17.8% (5-28) from three in the game. Lehigh and Colgate tied 29-29 in the second half, but the lead the Raiders gained in the opening frame proved too big to overcome. Guard Brady Cummins led Colgate with 19 points on an efficient 8-9 from the field. He was joined in double figures by Patriot League Player of the Year and Tournament MVP Braeden Smith, who had 15 points and 12 rebounds on the night. Center Jeff Woodward also reached double figures with 11 points off the bench. Leading the offense for the Mountain Hawks was his first year Nasir Whitlock , who posted a new career-high of 17 points on an efficient 7-11 from the field. Senior Burke Chebuhar led the team with six boards during its first year Cam Gillus posted a team-best three assists. “On a night where we were struggling to score, it was nice to score some goals [Nasir] was able to provide that,” Reed said. “It was nice to see him step up, make some of those plays, make some of those shots and give us that offensive boost.” Gillus and junior Tyler Whitney-Sidney were named to the Patriot League All-Tournament team for their efforts over the past three games. Whitney-Sidney averaged 15.7 points on 40.0% from three and 88.2% from the free throw line, while Gillus averaged 14.3 points and 3.0 assists on 53.8% from both the field and from three during the tournament. Like Lehigh men's basketballFacebookfollow furtherX(formerly Twitter) andInstagramfor further updates on the Mountain Hawks. PenFed Credit Union Patriot League Men's Basketball Most Valuable Player 2024 Braeden Smith, Colgate, So., G PenFed Credit Union Patriot League Men's Basketball Team All-Tournament 2024 Braeden Smith, Colgate, So., G

Jeff Woodward, Colgate, Sr., F

Keegan Records, Colgate, 5th year, F

Brady Cummins, Colgate, So., G

Tyler Whitney-Sidney Lehigh, Jr

Cam Gillus Lehigh, FY., G

Noah Williamson, Bucknell, So., C

