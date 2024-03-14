Ravindra and Kerr win top honors at the New Zealand cricket awards





..Williamson, Mitchell and Santner were also among the winners RACHIN Ravindra and Amelia Kerr won top honors at the New Zealand Cricket Awards in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Ravindra, 24, was the youngest player to receive the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal, the highest award in men's cricket in New Zealand, while Kerr took home its counterpart in women's cricket – the Debbie Hockley Medal – for the second year in a row. The medal capped a remarkable breakthrough season for Ravindra on the international stage, where he made a mark for New Zealand across all formats. He was a rising star at the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, scoring 578 runs at an average of 64 with three centuries. He also scored his maiden Test hundred – 240 at Bay Oval – earlier this year and helped New Zealand achieve their first Test series win against South Africa. Not only did Kerr win the Debbie Hockley Medal, she was also named ODI and T20I Player of the Year and Super Smash Women's Player of the Year. She was New Zealand's leading ODI run-scorer (541 at an average of 67), their joint-highest T20I wicket-taker and second-highest T20I run-scorer (252 runs at a strike rate of 118) . Kane Williamson was named New Zealand Test Player of the Year and also won the Redpath Cup for first-class batsmen. Williamson scored 619 runs at an average of 56 with four hundreds in the six Tests within the cooling-off period. Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner were the ODI and T20I players of the year respectively. The Bert Sutcliffe Medal for Outstanding Services to Cricket was awarded to administrator Trudy Anderson. She was responsible for operations at Canterbury Cricket for 21 years and played a key role in the New Zealand leg of the 2015 ODI World Cup, the 2022 Women's World Cup and at the 2010 and 2018 Men's U-19 World Cups. New Zealand Cricket Awards 2024 Winners

Sir Richard Hadlee Medal – Rachin Ravindra

Debbie Hockley Medal – Amelia Kerr

Bert Sutcliffe Medal for Outstanding Services to Cricket – Trudy Anderson

Test Player of the Year – Kane Williamson

Men's ODI Player of the Year – Daryl Mitchell

Women's ODI Player of the Year – Amelia Kerr

Men's T20I Player of the Year – Mitchell Santner

Women's T20I Player of the Year – Amelia Kerr

Domestic Men's Player of the Year – Nathan Smith

Domestic Women's Player of the Year – Emma Black

Super Smash Men's Player of the Year – Danru Ferns

Super Smash Women's Player of the Year – Amelia Kerr

The Redpath Cup for Men's First Class Batsmen – Kane Williamson

The Ruth Martin Cup for Women's Domestic Batting – Suzie Bates

The Winsor Cup for Men's First Class Bowling – Matt Henry

The Phyl Blackler Cup for Women's Domestic Bowling – Emma Black

New Zealand Referee of the Year – Chris Brown (Cricinfo)

